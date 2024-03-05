BEST-EVER FEBRUARY FOR SUBARU CANADA

Subaru retails 5,602 units in best February ever

Best February ever for Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback

Year-to-date sales are 76.9 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) is continuing its sales momentum for 2024, retailing 5,602 units for a best-ever February. To date, SCI has retailed 11,277 units in 2024, marking a 76.9 per cent increase over the same period in 2023.

Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback each recorded their best-ever February. The Canadian-favourite Crosstrek sold 2,169 units in February while the family-friendly Forester retailed 1,568 units. The king of duality, Outback, recorded 1,085 units. BRZ, Impreza, and WRX all recorded sales higher than the same time last year.

The Subaru Crosstrek and Outback were recently crowned back-to-back Best Subcompact SUV and Best Compact SUV, respectively, by AutoTrader for the 2024 AutoTrader awards. Additionally, Crosstrek was ranked Best for Residual Value in the Small SUV segment in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards. This marked the eighth win for Crosstrek in nine years. The Crosstrek was also a recipient of the Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value in SUV: Main Sub-Compact category for the third year in a row.

"Our product lineup has never been stronger," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "Coupled with an award-winning dealer network, we feel well-prepared for the rest of 2024."

Subaru Canada recently recorded a win in two categories of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) survey – Highest Overall Satisfaction for brands with 100 or fewer dealers and Most Effective Dealer Communications for brands with 100 or fewer dealers.





February 2024 5,602 Month's actual 3,315 Previous year (same month) 2,287 Difference 69.0 % MTD sales vs. STLY 11,277 2024 YTD 6,373 2023 YTD 4,904 Difference 76.9 % YTD sales vs. STLY 11,277 Q1 2024 6,373 Q1 2023 4,904 Difference 76.9 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

** Subaru Crosstrek has the highest projected retained value among small SUVs in the J.D. Power 2016-2022 and 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards based on the J.D. Power ALG residual value forecast for the 2016-2022 and 2024 model years. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

