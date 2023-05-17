Best Buy Canada announces contest for one lucky dad to win a stay at the Ultimate Gamer Suite

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - In celebration of Father's Day, Best Buy Canada is holding a national contest for one lucky dad or father figure to win a two-night-all-expenses-paid stay at the Ultimate Gamer Suite in the Soho Hotel , located in downtown Toronto.

Starting on May 15th, Canadians can nominate a dad or father figure in their life to win the Ultimate Gamer Dad Competition. Hosted on social media, Canadians are encouraged to create a fun and engaging video explaining who they're nominating and why they are the ultimate gamer. Videos can be posted on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok using the hashtag #BestBuyFathersDay,

"We want to celebrate dads of all kinds this year, and we hope this contest gives Canadians the opportunity to shine a light on heroic dads and father figures who happen to love gaming," says Jason Abrams, SVP of Merchandising at Best Buy Canada. "The Ultimate Gaming Suite will be filled with all the products a gamer-dad would appreciate, giving them a two-night experience they deserve – and won't forget."

Finalists will compete against one another on June 10, 2023 for the grand prize – a stay at the Ultimate Gamer Suite. Located in the trendy Soho Hotel in Downtown Toronto, the suite will feature some of the top performing products, games, and activities from Best Buy Canada, including a Sony PlayStation, equipped with VR2 . The winner will also go home with Best Buy swag and other prizes. The exclusive suite experience will be limited to one winner and their guest, providing the Ultimate experience for any gamer.

The contest coincides with the upcoming Play at Best Buy sale, just in time for Father's Day, featured online and in-store. For more details, visit bestbuy.ca.

For inspiration for a nomination video, check out blog.bestbuy.ca.

Rules and restrictions apply. Open to Canadian residents. Winners must be 18+, reside in Canada at time of selection.

