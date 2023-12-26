BERGER MONTAGUE (CANADA) PC REMINDS CANNABIS INVESTORS THAT THE ONTARIO COURT HAS APPROVED THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. CLASS ACTION

TORONTO, Dec. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Berger Montague (Canada) PC announces that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Court") has approved the class action settlement regarding Daniel Relvas v. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. CV-19-00617136-00CP (the "Action")(TSX: "XLY", OTCQX: "CBWFT", and FRA: "3KF"); CUSIP: 05335P.

Read this notice carefully as it may affect your rights

This Notice is directed to all persons and entities, excluding certain persons associated with the Defendant, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who purchased or otherwise acquired Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. ("Auxly") common shares in the secondary market, on or after November 12, 2018, and held some or all of those securities until after the close of trading on February 6, 2019 ("Class Members" and the "Class").

THE CLASS ACTION

The Plaintiff in the Action alleges that the Defendant made misrepresentations during the Class Period related to Auxly's business, operations and finances by omitting from its Q2 2018 Management Discussion & Analysis, material facts regarding the status of its project with FSD Pharma Inc. to build-out 220,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation space in Cobourg, Ontario. The Defendant denies all such allegations. The settlement of the Action, without an admission of liability on the part of the Defendant, was approved by The Honourable Justice Edward Morgan on November 14, 2023.

HOW TO MAKE A CLAIM FOR COMPENSATION

CLAIMS FOR COMPENSATION MUST BE RECEIVED BY APRIL 13, 2024

Each Class Member must submit a completed Claim Form on or before April 13, 2024, in order to participate.

https://bergermontague.ca/auxly-cannabis-group-inc-settlement-form/

You may submit a paper Claim Form only if you do not have internet access. The paper Claim Form may be sent by mail or courier to [email protected].

BERGER MONTAGUE (CANADA) PC

Berger Montague (Canada) PC was previously known as Morganti & Co., P.C., a law firm that focused upon representing investors in shareholder litigation. The Firm has litigated shareholder claims against many cannabis companies counsel for investors in Aphria, Inc; Aurora Cannabis, Inc; FSD Pharma, Inc.; iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.; Namaste Technologies, Inc; and Wayland Group Inc. We understand investors' risks relating to investing in cannabis companies.

SOURCE Berger Montague (Canada) PC

For further information: Andrew Morganti, [email protected]