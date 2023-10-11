Benjamin Moore Reveals Blue Nova CC-860 as its Colour of the Year 2024

The Colour Trends 2024 Palette Exhibits Infinite Colour Possibilities for the Home

MONTVALE, NJ, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Benjamin Moore released its Colour of the Year 2024 as Blue Nova CC-860 – an intriguing blend of blue and violet that sparks adventure, elevates, and expands horizons. Inspired by the brilliance of a new star formed in space, Blue Nova beckons us to unknown places in search of new experiences.

Benjamin Moore released its Colour of the Year 2024 as Blue Nova CC-860, an intriguing blend of blue and violet that sparks adventure, elevates, and expands horizons. (CNW Group/Benjamin Moore)

"Blue Nova CC-860 is an alluring mid-tone that balances depth and intrigue with classic appeal and reassurance," said Andrea Magno, Colour Marketing & Development Director at Benjamin Moore. "The Colour Trends 2024 palette tells a story of duality – juxtaposing light against dark, warm and cool, showcasing complementary and contrasting colour pairings. These contrasts invite us to break away from the ordinary to explore new places and collect colour memories that shape the hues used in our homes."

Benjamin Moore announced this year's space-inspired colour at Blue Origin's Orbital Launch Site in Cape Canaveral, FL. As an authority in colour and design, Benjamin Moore partnered with Blue Origin and its nonprofit Club for the Future to mutually inspire and mobilize future generations about STEM education and careers in the space industry. The organizations will reimagine design at local community hospitals, create space-themed experiences at upcoming events, and more.

Leading the way for Benjamin Moore Colour Trends 2024, Blue Nova CC-860 provides eye-catching colour with a nod to the night sky and creates a true presence in the home. Pairing colours that are as diametrical as they are captivating, Benjamin Moore's latest Colour Trends palette for 2024 includes ten hues to help blend traditional and modern design styles:

Blue Nova CC-860

White Dove OC-17

Pristine OC-75

Topaz 070

Teacup Rose 2170-50

Honeybee CSP-950

Regent Green 2136-20

Antique Pewter 1560

Polar Sky CC-790

Hazy Lilac 2116-40

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year and Colour Trends 2024 palette, order colour samples or to locate a Benjamin Moore retailer, visit benjaminmoore.ca . For more information, search #ColourTrends2024 on social media channels including Instagram (@benjaminmoore), Facebook ( Benjamin Moore Paints ), Pinterest ( Benjamin Moore ), YouTube ( BenjaminMoorePaints ), TikTok ( benjaminmoore ) and Twitter ( @ Benjamin_Moore ).

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world's leading paint, colour and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colours, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and more than 70 countries globally.

