Specially Formulated to Withstand Moisture and Extend Painting Season

MONTVALE, N.J., April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Benjamin Moore, North America's favorite paint, colour, and coatings brand, today announced the launch of Element Guard®, its newest premium exterior paint specially formulated to tackle one of the most difficult painting environments: high moisture.

Benjamin Moore Introduces New Element Guard® Exterior Paint (CNW Group/Benjamin Moore)

Designed to withstand wind-driven rain, excessive humidity, and other harsh weather conditions, Element Guard® exterior paint is ideal for use on various exterior substrates such as vinyl and cedar siding, wood, brick, and more. The paint can resist rain as soon as 60 minutes after application and be applied in temperatures as low as 2°C, extending the painting season and assuring that professionals can paint with confidence. With excellent adhesion, resistance to cracking and peeling, and a mildew-resistant coating, users can count on Element Guard® to deliver durable, long-lasting results.

"Element Guard® was developed to ensure that every residential exterior not only boasts beautiful colour that lasts, but is protected against various weather conditions," said Brad Henderson, Senior Product Manager at Benjamin Moore. "Engineered with its proprietary formula and backed by a limited lifetime warranty, this innovative solution enables users to paint with confidence and offers greater flexibility to complete exterior paint jobs with professional results in even the most challenging regions."

To complement any exterior design style, Element Guard® can be tinted in 3,500+ Benjamin Moore colours, including a curated Colours for Vinyl palette proven to avoid sun-induced warping. It is available in Flat, Low Lustre and Soft Gloss finishes exclusively at locally owned paint and hardware stores throughout the US, Canada and international distributors. To learn more about Element Guard® or to locate a retailer near you, visit benjaminmoore.ca.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world's leading paint, colour and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colours, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.

For further information: Kimberly Flores, Benjamin Moore, [email protected]