Benjamin Moore Honors Pro Painters in Month-Long Contractor Appreciation Celebration

MONTVALE, N.J., April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Benjamin Moore, a leader in paint, colour and coatings, celebrates its third-annual Contractor Appreciation effort, dedicated to residential and commercial painting contractors.

Taking place throughout the entirety of April, Contractor Appreciation Month is an expression of gratitude to the community of painting contractors across North America for the work they do every day to transform the spaces in which we live and work. To celebrate the dedication and craft of thousands of professional painters in partnership with our network of locally owned retailers, the month-long celebration will commence with in-store events and special offerings.

"Painting contractors remain at the heart of the Benjamin Moore business," said Mindy Murphy, vice president, customer segmentation marketing. "As we continue to highlight their contributions to the industry and the impact they have on residential and commercial spaces, we encourage homeowners to join us in celebrating their commitment to hard work, craft and quality."

To underscore the critical role painting contractors serve in the community, Benjamin Moore will be taking its Contractor Appreciation initiative On Tour. In addition to the in-store events, the brand is deploying two custom Airstreams around the nation to host pop-up events for professional painters at select retailers. The experience includes custom giveaways, product training, hospitality, entertainment and more.

To learn more about Contractor Appreciation Month, follow along on Instagram (@benjaminmoorepro), or find your local retailer to stay connected on the latest updates and events by visiting benjaminmoore.ca.

