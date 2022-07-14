QUEBEC, July 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beneva is now an official corporate partner of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers through its recent association with Tennis Canada. To mark the occasion, Beneva is giving tennis fans access to its balcony so they can see the Montreal Tournament up close from August 5-14. To be lucky enough to win one of the 50 pairs of tickets, fans have until July 27 to enter the Win Your Place at the Beneva Balcony contest.

"We are very pleased with this partnership because it gives Beneva exceptional reach and visibility as it continues its brand deployment. In addition to the contest, Beneva is preparing a space where fans can relax and have fun," said Louis-Philippe Roux, Vice-President, Marketing and Communications at Beneva.

"We are thrilled to have Beneva as a corporate partner of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers," said Claude Savard, Vice-President, Corporate Partnerships at Tennis Canada. "After a two-year hiatus, our tournament is back at full capacity, and we know that fans will thoroughly enjoy the activities and installations proposed by Beneva from August 5-14 at IGA Stadium."

Behind the scenes actors and community engagement

It takes over 1,200 employees and volunteers to ensure the success of an event like the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Since Beneva puts people first, it was essential for the company to acknowledge this work and reward those working behind the scenes. Exclusive contests will be held during the event to acknowledge their contribution. Moreover, all the furnishings and accessories, including the plants, used in the Beneva station will be subsequently donated to Ruelles Vertes de Montréal.

Beneva is also a corporate partner of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto, which runs August 6-14.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest mutual insurance company in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in the mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

About Tennis Canada

Founded in 1890, Tennis Canada is a non-profit, national sport association with a mission to lead the growth of tennis in Canada and a vision to become a world-leading tennis nation. We value teamwork, passion, integrity, innovation and excellence. Tennis Canada owns and operates the premier National Bank Open presented by Rogers WTA and ATP Tour events, five professional ATP and ITF sanctioned events and financially supports four other professional tournaments in Canada. Tennis Canada operates junior national training centres/programs in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Tennis Canada is a proud member of the International Tennis Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and serves to administer, sponsor and select the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and all wheelchair, junior and senior national teams. Tennis Canada invests its surplus into tennis development. For more information on Tennis Canada please visit our website at www.tenniscanada.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About National Bank Open presented by Rogers

National Bank Open presented by Rogers is a Tennis Canada owned and operated world-class tournament. The men's event is presented from August 5-14, 2022, at IGA Stadium in Montreal, and the women's event from August 6-14, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto. As a WTA 1000 tournament, ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournament, and US Open Series event, National Bank Open presented by Rogers will showcase the world's best players. National Bank Open presented by Rogers is the third-oldest title in tennis, behind only Wimbledon and the US Open. For more information and tickets visit www.omniumbanquenationale.com.

