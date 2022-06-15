QUEBEC, June 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beneva decided to expand its group insurance health coverage by adding a new gender-affirming clause. To that effect, the company will now reimburse the eligible expenses of surgery performed by a doctor to change the sex characteristics so that they correspond to the person's gender identity.

"This new clause reflects Beneva's fundamental values of equity, diversity and inclusion. We are proud to support plan members who are transitioning. Since our objective is to provide plan sponsors and members with the best coverage possible, it's important for us to adapt our offering to meet their needs," said Éric Trudel, Executive Vice-President of Group Insurance at Beneva.

This new clause covers expenses from sex reassignment surgery that are not covered by the public option. To be eligible, an insured must first be diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Beneva chose to make this announcement during Pride Month, which is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ2S+ community's resilience and diversity. Soon every Canadian citizen, regardless of sex, race, gender identity, religion or other label, will be treated fairly.

A donation for equity, diversity and inclusion

Beneva also took the opportunity to make a $50,000 donation to the Centraide of Greater Montreal's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Fund. The purpose of this new fund is to continue Centraide's efforts towards living together. Marginalized groups, like the LGBTQ2S+ community, will benefit from this initiative thanks to the efforts it makes with disenfranchised youth.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and clients. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in the mutualist values supported by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

