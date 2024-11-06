TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has elected Christian Fournier as its Chair. Mr. Fournier is Beneva's Executive Vice-President and Lead, Property and Casualty Insurance.

Mr. Christian Fournier elected Board Chair of Insurance Bureau of Canada (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

"I'm proud to work in an industry that cares so deeply for its customers and for the protection of Canada," said Fournier. "As Chair of IBC's Board, I will look to continue driving this industry forward and commit to working with IBC members to advance solutions that protect Canadians from coast to coast. IBC is uniquely positioned to address some of the country's most-pressing challenges. I look forward to helping steer its important work on many key priorities – including building Canada's disaster resiliency, delivering sustainable auto insurance systems and a balanced regulatory environment."

With a career in the insurance industry spanning over 30 years, Christian Fournier has been Beneva's Executive Vice-President and Lead of Property and Casualty Insurance since its creation in 2020. Prior to that, he was with La Capitale General Insurance since 2011 and most recently served as Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer.

As a Université Laval graduate and Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Casualty Actuarial Society, he has held several strategic positions in the P&C insurance industry in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada. His in-depth knowledge of the industry, strategic thinking ability and accountability-based leadership have been vectors of success throughout his career.

Mr. Fournier has served on the board of IBC since 2018 and the board of Property and Casualty Insurance Compensation Corporation (PACICC) since 2020. In addition, he is also involved with various charitable organizations.

"Christian brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role as IBC's Chair and I look forward to continuing to work with him on the important files we are tackling on behalf of Canada's insurers and its customers," said Celyeste Power, President and CEO, IBC. "From responding and adapting to Canada's changing climate to stabilizing auto insurance systems in multiple jurisdictions amidst a growing and evolving regulatory environment, there is important work ahead of us."

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles, or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca.

