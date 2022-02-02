QUEBEC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Nearly one-third of Canadians say they suffer from a high level of anxiety, which is four times greater than it was before the onset of the pandemic.[1] Beneva, with its caring approach, has decided to take on this growing challenge by announcing an investment of one million dollars for the implementation of projects addressing anxiety, in partnership with various organizations.

This approach will, moving forward, guide the company's social and philanthropic actions nationwide. By doing so, Beneva is stressing the importance of people's mental health and well-being by committing to:

encourage a real social change with the development of innovative social programs

improve access to effective tools

launch awareness initiatives

invest in organizations with a key role in preventing and managing anxiety

"At Beneva, we put people and their well-being at the heart of everything we do. Guided by our mutualist values, we think it's essential to contribute to the well-being of society. We are convinced that the initiatives put in place by Beneva will provide greater peace of mind to the many people who will benefit from them.", said Martin Robert, Executive Vice-President – Talent, Culture and Communication.

As a result, Beneva is announcing an investment of one million dollars for the implementation of projects addressing anxiety, in partnership with various organizations such as Fondation Jeunes en Tête, Fitspirit, OASIS immersion, Société des arts technologiques and the Centre d'expertise en gestion de la santé et de la sécurité du travail from Université Laval.

Beneva's financial participation in the creation of Relief's new research chair on self-management, mental health and work, driven by Beneva and announced last June, is another one of the initiatives launched for the benefit and well-being of Canadians.

_____________________________________________________ 1 Dozois, D. J. A., & Mental Health Research Canada. (2021). Anxiety and depression in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic: A national survey. Canadian Psychology/Psychologie canadienne, 62(1), 136-142. http://dx.doi.org/10.1037/cap0000251

Other investments related to preventing and raising awareness about anxiety in Canada will be announced during the year.

Note that mental health was already among the causes supported by La Capitale and SSQ Insurance.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest mutual insurance company in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. It has more than 5,000 dedicated employees: People looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in the mutualist values supported by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva is becoming known as a key player in the Canadian insurance and financial services industry. The head office is located in Quebec City,

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

