QUEBEC, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Following its internal philanthropic campaign, Beneva is proud to donate over $1 million to United Way for a third consecutive year. A record $1.2 million was raised thanks to the generosity of the company, its employees and retirees.

Under the "Let's help each other" theme, the campaign enjoyed an excellent participation rate and saw an overall increase of 12%. This success shows the motivation that exists within Beneva to make a difference in the community.

"We're very proud to be donating this sum to United Way, which demonstrates Beneva's spirit of solidarity and mutual aid. I was especially moved by the dedication of our employees who, year after year, answer the call with generosity and care," said Jean-François Chalifoux, President and CEO of Beneva.

Beneva again this year committed to matching by 50% all payroll deduction donations.. Also, to highlight the efforts of employees who became "leading donors" (donations between $1,200.00 and $2,499.00) in 2023, the company also matched dollar for dollar their increase in donation allowing to reach the Leader level.

The amount donated to Centraide Québec et Chaudière-Appalaches allowed Beneva to join the ranks of major "Visionary" partners, i.e. organizations that donated $1 million or more.

Throughout Canada, United Way helps to meet the essential needs of the most vulnerable people in our society, giving every Canadian a chance to build a better tomorrow. More than 5,000 Canadian organizations receive support from their local United Way.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and clients. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25.1 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

SOURCE Beneva

For further information: Media relations, 1 866 332-3806, [email protected]