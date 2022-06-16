QUEBEC CITY, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beneva made a move to improve the salary conditions of all its employees. The initiative stems from a willingness by this new company, born of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, to make itself more competitive in the insurance industry.

Last December, Beneva introduced professional and manager salary scales that are favourably positioned with respect to those of the Canadian insurance market, which resulted in direct adjustments to the remuneration of many positions and employees.

The remuneration proposed by Beneva was recently ratified by its unions. Beneva employees represented by the SCFP and CSN will see their salaries increase by 3.5% in 2022. This same increase is slated for 2023.

Furthermore, all employees are entitled to an improved profit-sharing plan as well as new conditions related to hybrid mode (working from home and office).

"We are pleased with our competitive remuneration offer, which will enable Beneva to stand out as an employer in the industry. Our generous offer will provide a financial boost in a context where inflation is affecting employees across the country. Investing in its talented individuals allows Beneva to offset the negative impacts of the labour shortage," said Martin Robert, Beneva's Executive Vice-President and Leader, Talent, Culture and Communication.

Moreover, as a demonstration of its caring for and in consideration of its employees, Beneva is initiating a hybrid work mode that is voluntary and flexible. In order to allow employees to set up ergonomic workspaces at home and cover a portion of home internet fees, Beneva pays out allowances and lump sums. A commute allowance is also in the works to make it easier to go to the office and encourage the use of alternative and public transportation.

Thanks to these initiatives, Beneva intends to position itself as a standout employer in the insurance industry. Beneva wants happy employees who are satisfied with their working conditions and whose workplace is flexible and caring.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and clients. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in the mutualist values supported by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is in Quebec City. For more information, visit beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

