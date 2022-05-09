QUEBEC CITY, May 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beneva announced an agreement with the Faculty of Health at Toronto's York University to support research aimed at enhancing assessment and treatment supports for individuals coping with anxiety, one concrete step at a time. It will invest $200,000 to create the Anxiety Research Fund, powered by Beneva, a unique applied research fund in the Faculty of Health entirely dedicated to accelerating research into this important issue. Anxiety prevention is the theme that guides Beneva's social and philanthropic action nationwide.

"We're proud to partner with York University's Faculty of Health, which is well-respected in the field of mental health research. We're confident that the findings of the research projects supported by the Anxiety Research Fund, powered by Beneva, will have a tangible impact on the well-being of the community," affirmed Jean-François Chalifoux, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beneva.

Researchers who benefit from this fund will collaborate with community partners to ensure that findings are translated into structured projects to benefit the community. York's Faculty of Health has a large group of researchers and is recognized across Canada for its innovative research into mental health issues.

"We are delighted to embark on this relationship with Beneva, as it leverages York University's commitment and leadership in mental health research. This partnership will build upon the Faculty of Health's expertise in anxiety-related research, by supporting research teams to implement and scale community-based programs, and to explore novel and innovative ways to identify, manage, and reduce the manifestations of anxiety," added Susan Murtha, Interim Dean of the Faculty of Health.

Beneva recently announced it was investing one million dollars in projects targeting anxiety, which is a condition experienced by close to a third of all Canadians. Other initiatives related to raising awareness about anxiety and its prevention were announced earlier this year.

About York University

York University is a modern, urban, multi-campus university with the main site located in Toronto, Ontario. Since our student body, teaching staff, employees, graduates and partners are so diverse, we have a uniquely international perspective to contribute when working to resolve social issues, create positive change and prepare our students for success. Glendon, which is York's bilingual campus, houses Southern Ontario's Centre for Excellence for French-language and Bilingual Post-secondary Education. York's campuses in Costa Rica and India offer innovative programs and exceptional transnational learning opportunities to students. Together, we are driving progress for our communities, our planet and our future.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

