Beneva and TELUS Health: A dynamic duo of accessible care

QUEBEC, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Beneva is collaborating with TELUS Health (formerly LifeWorks) to expand its group insurance health support service offering, namely its Employee Assistance Program (EAP). For Beneva, this collaboration will enhance the customer experience of its plan sponsors and members across the country by giving them access to more types of mental, physical and financial assistance services. The decision was motivated by its desire to provide a caring, people-first experience through modern, simplified and accessible services.

"The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to support the mental health and well-being of our insureds. TELUS Health proposes an approach that caters to each person's preferences by offering both in-person and virtual consultations. This is especially important for us given the fact that 49% of Canadian workers say they prefer to get mental health support in person. TELUS Health's vision is very much in line with our values and our ambition to provide personalized service," said Éric Trudel, Executive Vice-President and leader of Group Insurance at Beneva.

"Collaborating with Beneva is a perfect example of how TELUS Health works with clients from around the world to create healthier communities and workplaces adapted to the needs of each company," said Martin Bélanger, Managing Director, Payor Solutions, TELUS Health. "This approach allows people to have access to professionals who offer a range of in-person or virtual services. The unique flexibility offered by TELUS Health's services responds to the very real needs of today's workers in terms of their health and wellness."

TELUS Health becomes Beneva's official service provider on May 1, 2023.

Employees are a company's most valuable asset

Recent studies reveal moderate to high mental-health risks in 77% of Canadian employees. Furthermore, 34% of people say that an employer's health and wellness services and benefits are the most important factors1. It's therefore only natural for Beneva to provide an assistance service that stands out for its diversity and the efficiency of its treatment by competent, certified healthcare professionals. For plan members, this means access to services that help with mental health, work-life balance, children and older people in Canada.

A few facts and figures…

According to a Benefits Canada study on health services2,

49% of Canadians say their employer helps them manage their depression, anxiety and other mental health issues by providing access to effective help.

27% say they have experienced high to extremely high levels of stress.

45% of workers whose work environment supports mental health describe their mental health as excellent or very good. This number falls to 23% in work environments that don't.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and clients. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in the mutualist values supported by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is in Quebec City. For more information, go to beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

