Beneva adds pharmacogenetic tests to its group insurance offering

QUEBEC, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Beneva is integrating BiogeniQ's pharmacogenetic tests into its best practices for managing disability and rehabilitation, in support of its health and service continuum. Did you know that patients who used pharmacogenetic tests reduced their adverse reactions to medication by 30%?1 Therefore, to provide better support to its plan members, Beneva wishes to improve the deployment of this solution by making it accessible to more Canadians, but also by increasing the scope of its healthcare offering to include other health conditions, specifically those related to chronic pain.

"The integration of BiogeniQ's revolutionary tool into our support strategies reflects our commitment to providing our insured plan members with innovative and caring solutions to improve their health," said Éric Trudel, Beneva's Executive Vice-President and Leader, Group Insurance. "In addition to highlighting Beneva's leadership in support solutions, this initiative also contributes to supporting financial health by controlling group insurance plan costs for insured plan members," he said.

"Studies have shown that a personalized treatment based on pharmacogenomic analyses reduces the disability periods due to chronic conditions or mental health problems by improving the odds of rehabilitation. We're delighted that the use of our tests by Beneva is making a difference in the lives of many insured plan members," said Jean-François Rioux, Chief Operating Officer and Vice-President at BiogeniQ.

A few figures

Finding the right compound, dosage or combination of treatments can sometimes be challenging. Some people feel the benefits of the medication from the first attempt, but others must be more patient until the right medication for them is identified.

Two out of three patients are not on their way to remission from depression after the first treatment. 2

38% of patients respond poorly to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI). 3

Chances for success are reduced after each new treatment attempt.4

_____________________________ 1 The Lancet Journal 2023, A 12-gene pharmacogenetic panel to prevent adverse drug reactions: an open-label, multicentre, controlled, cluster-randomised crossover implementation study - The Lancet 2 Trivedi, M. H. et coll. "Evaluation of outcomes with citalopram for depression using measurement-based care in STAR*D: implications for clinical practice", The American Journal of Psychiatry, vol. 163, no1, p. 28-40, 2006. 3 Spear, B., M. Heath-Chiozzi, J. Huff. "Clinical application of pharmacogenetics", Trends in Molecular Medicine, vol. 7, no 5, p. 201-204, mai 2001. 4 Huynh, N.N., R. S. McIntyre. "What are the implications of the STAR*D Trial for primary care? A review and synthesis", Primary Care Companion to the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, vol. 10, no 2, p. 91-96, 2008

Pharmacogenetics

Pharmacogenetics is an innovative approach that combines genetic science with pharmacology. It is mainly used to support the treatment of psychological illnesses to help insured plan members get a treatment that is adapted to their specific situation. Beneva offers pharmacogenetic tests to its insured members who are on leave of absence or on disability leave, due to physical, psychological or mental conditions deemed unresponsive to treatments already received. In addition to supporting the physician and the insured plan member, this process focuses on the treatment's efficiency and the insured plan member's return to health, but also serves to prevent chronicity of the health condition and for maintenance during a disability. Our insured members can get a treatment that is tailored to their situation and often return more quickly to a fully active personal and professional life.

How to use these tests and obtain results

During the process of managing a work interruption episode, Beneva offers its insured members the option of getting a genetic test kit sent directly by BiogeniQ. The kit is used to provide BiogeniQ with a saliva sample that is analyzed without any involvement from Beneva. With the insured member's consent, the laboratory sends the results to the attending physician so the information can be included in the treatment plan. The process is voluntary and the results are confidential.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employes over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

About Biron | BiogeniQ

BiogeniQ helps people find the most appropriate treatment by providing simple, reliable and relevant medication recommendations based on their DNA. Through collaboration with healthcare professionals, genetic testing provides physicians with information that allows them to adjust medication and dosage based on each individual's metabolism. Since 2018, BiogeniQ is a division of Biron Health Group, a Canadian healthcare company. Their services include laboratory diagnostic testing, radiology, sleep care as well as pharmacogenetic testing through their branch called BiogeniQ. For more information, please visit biogeniq.ca.

