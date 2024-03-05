See you on May 17, 2024

MONTREAL, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The unmissable Printemps du MAC evening is back this year with a special theme celebrating 60 years of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC): ICONS. Elegance and glamour will be in the air during this charity event, a moving celebration of six decades of contemporary art from here and abroad. 1,200 young philanthropists will meet on Friday, May 17, 2024, for a retrospective epic in which the past reveals the future. The evening will take place at Arsenal art contemporain, which will be home to a unique experience featuring pieces from the MAC collection. A prime location in the heart of Griffintown, where contemporary art is always in the spotlight.

Along with an exclusive cocktail served in a daring decor, participants will have the opportunity to get on the dance floor, enjoy unique experiences, and participate in an auction of works by emerging and professional Canadian contemporary artists, as well as other unique lots. Each contribution will support the mission of the Fondation du Mac , which is dedicated to supporting the MAC in its various fields of activity.

ICONS: AN IMMERSIVE JOURNEY THROUGH SPACE AND TIME

Beyond the doors of this ephemeral space, a special event is in the making, one that honours the icons that have marked the MAC 's storied history. This will be an opportunity to explore the unique artistic universe of the institution that has shaped generations, encountering a selection of landmark works that will take on new dimensions. The event's visuals pay tribute to three key pieces from the Musée's collection: Geneviève Cadieux's La Voie lactée (1992), Michel de Broin's Black Whole Conference (2006), and David Altmejd's Le Dentiste (2008). In turn, participants are invited to draw inspiration from and embody the MAC work of their choice. The MACrépertoire will be the ideal tool to help perfect your look for this historic event. As the evening progresses, art will be revealed to the curious, taking them on an artistic journey sprinkled with surprises. This is the time to unpack art, unveil the unknown, and enjoy an unforgettable experience where creativity and joy take the spotlight!

"To mark the MAC's 60th anniversary, the committee set out to celebrate the diversity of the institution's heritage. Everyone will be able to explore or revisit contemporary art and the treasures of the Museum's collection with fresh eyes!" says Allison Forbes (Raisonnable), co-chair of the Printemps du MAC committee.

"By participating in this event, we are committing ourselves to a collective history, a cultural journey that transcends the limits of the present to shape the future. We hope the public and our partners will join us for what promises to be a historic edition," adds Charles LeMay (Sphere Media), co-chair of the Printemps du MAC committee for the second year running.

Tickets are now on sale online , starting at $250. A donation receipt may be issued for the eligible portion of this amount.

SUPPORTING THE FONDATION DU MAC MEANS SUPPORTING CONTEMPORARY ART

For 16 years, Les Printemps du MAC has raised funds annually to promote contemporary art in all its forms, thanks to the Fondation du MAC . Supporting the MAC means helping to organize over 100 educational activities outside the Museum, engaging nearly 1,500 participants from community organizations and underprivileged schools, financing the production of nationally and internationally renowned exhibitions, welcoming over 10,000 people each year for creative workshops and special projects, and so much more!

Les Printemps du MAC is without doubt an influential player in the community, raising the younger generation's awareness of contemporary art. The MAC successfully engages young professionals, to the great delight of the Executive Director of the Fondation du MAC , Ms. Anne Lebel: "The MAC is a cultural jewel that has enriched our community for 60 years. On this momentous anniversary, we underscore the vital importance of community support, including our invaluable volunteers. The Printemps du MAC organizing committee embodies this spirit of generosity and passion for art and culture. Their extraordinary dedication reflects the vibrant commitment of the next generation to the MAC and its heritage."

ABOUT LES PRINTEMPS DU MAC 2024

Les Printemps du MAC is a major annual charity event devoted to introducing newcomers to the MAC . Over 1,000 philanthropists gather each year to celebrate contemporary art from here and abroad in support of the MAC . The visual identity for this 2024 event was designed by Baillat Studio, while the photo shoot, overseen by Baillat Studio, is the work of photographer Lian Benoit and talent from Humankind and Folio.

The evening's production will be nothing short of spectacular, courtesy of RAISONNABLE, and supported by the Printemps du MAC committee. This committee is co-chaired by Allison Forbes (Founder and President, Raisonnable) and Charles LeMay (Director, External Communications / Public Relations, Sphere Media), and includes a number of volunteer members who contribute their time and energy to ensure the event's success. And let's not forget the generous involvement of this year's honorary co-presidents, Claudia Girard (KPMG) and Alexandre Reise Filteau (Le Groupe Reise | RBC Dominion valeurs mobilières).

ABOUT THE FONDATION DU MAC

The mission of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain is to support the museum in its various activities, including collection development, exhibition production, promotion, and educational programs. Its mandate is to solicit funds from companies and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary Quebec, Canadian, and international art. The Fondation du MAC thus contributes to the development of the collection of Canada's first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

ABOUT THE MUSÉE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN DE MONTRÉAL

For sixty years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal has been bringing together local and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, championing art as an essential part of life in Montreal and Quebec. The MAC 's head office, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, is set to benefit from a major architectural overhaul. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its operations to Place Ville Marie, a landmark in Montreal's business district. From December 1, 2021, and for the duration of the expansion and refurbishment work, the museum will continue to engage the public with temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and showcasing a wide variety of practices. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at PVM will continue to offer public programs as well as a host of educational services and community outreach activities.

