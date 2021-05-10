Benefits to support chronic disease management: Medavie Blue Cross launches exclusive Diabetes Care Program

Plan members gain exclusive access to an integrated digital program and coaching service that supports those at risk for, and living with, diabetes and related conditions

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Diabetes is one of the fastest growing chronic diseases in Canada1 with over 11 million people affected.2 To help address this growing health concern, Medavie Blue Cross has launched the Diabetes Care Program, a digital health solution that integrates personalized coaching, home delivery of test strips and glucose monitoring to support plan members living with diabetes, pre-diabetes, high blood pressure and/or high cholesterol.

Research shows that most Canadians (70%) agree that virtual care represents the future, and that demand for more convenient virtual care services is on the rise.3 More specifically, virtual care can provide much-needed support for people living with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, who often need to engage with a healthcare practitioner multiple times a year.4

The Diabetes Care Program, available through the company's Connected Care digital health platform, provides plan members with exclusive access to Accu-Chek® + 360Care: Your Health Coach – designed in collaboration with Roche Diabetes Care Canada and Ellerca Health to help facilitate better health for those living with diabetes and related conditions. The program offers:

A "health concierge" to welcome members and help them learn about the program features and enrollment process, as well as get set up.

A Blue Tooth® Accu-Chek® Guide blood glucose meter, test strips and lancets, all delivered by mail.

blood glucose meter, test strips and lancets, all delivered by mail. Access to test strips, as required, which are automatically delivered to the person's home before they have run out helping to potentially lower benefit plan costs for supplies for members.

A personalized plan developed in consultation with the program's health professionals and coaches – registered nurses, certified diabetes educators, registered dietitians, registered psychologists and/or registered counsellors.

Ongoing access to the team of specialized health coaches via the mobile app with video, talk or text-based communication.

Health tracking through the mobile app, which draws data directly from the monitoring tool.

The Diabetes Care Program is part of Medavie's ongoing commitment to providing plan members with access to virtual tools to help them successfully navigate and manage their overall health, while building innovative solutions for chronic conditions, such as diabetes, that can drive benefits plan costs. The program aligns with the company's Managing Chronic Disease benefit, which provides coverage for specialized educators in lung health, heart health, quitting smoking and diabetes care.

Quotes

"Diabetes is a challenging chronic disease that requires consistent monitoring of nutrition and blood glucose levels, and a commitment to an often-challenging daily routine," said Marc Avaria, Vice President, Product and Disability Management at Medavie Blue Cross. "Our Diabetes Care Program is designed to improve the wellbeing of those living with, or at risk for, diabetes from the comfort of home. It's part of our broader approach to enabling better, more convenient access to education and care to help those managing chronic disease, all while balancing plan costs and sustainability."

"At Roche Diabetes Care, we are dedicated to offering integrated personalized diabetes management solutions to Canadians living with diabetes," said Jade Dagher, Head of Sub-Region Canada, Australia and New-Zealand for Roche Diabetes Care. "This collaboration with Medavie Blue Cross helps further our mission to provide peace of mind to those living with diabetes, helping them worry less about their daily treatment routines and enjoy life to the fullest."

"We know that people living with diabetes and other chronic illnesses are looking for ways to manage their health more efficiently," said Daniel Yeboah, Founder & General Manager of Ellerca Health. "By leveraging the technology, convenience and personalized support of 360Care™, our virtual diabetes clinic, with the Medavie Blue Cross Diabetes Care Program, we will have the opportunity to empower even more Canadians to take back control of their health."

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a premier all-in-one carrier that provides health, dental, travel, life and disability benefits, and administers various federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. Together with Medavie Health Services, we are part of Medavie, a health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

We are one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and recognized as an Imagine Canada Caring Company. As a not-for-profit organization, we are proud to commit an annual social dividend to the Medavie Health Foundation to support programs and initiatives aimed at addressing some of our country's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

REFERENCES

Diabetes Canada . LMC and Diabetes Canada launch Canadian Diabetes Prevention Program. Available at: https://www.diabetes.ca/media-room/press-releases/lmc-and-diabetes-canada-launch-canadian-diabetes-prevention-program#:~:text=%E2%80%9CDiabetes%20continues%20to%20be%20one,Angelo%2C%20CEO%2C%20LMC%20Healthcare Diabetes Canada . Diabetes in Canada : Backgrounder. 2020. Available at: https://www.diabetes.ca/DiabetesCanadaWebsite/media/Advocacy-and-Policy/Backgrounder/2020_Backgrounder_Canada_English_FINAL.pdf Environics Research. Canadian Attitudes on Healthcare and Telemedicine. 2020. Available at: https://www.dialogue.co/canadian-attitudes-on-healthcare-and-telemedicine Diabetes Canada . Digital Diabetes Care. Available at: https://www.diabetes.ca/managing-my-diabetes/stories/digital-diabetes-care-1

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

For further information: Caitlin Ferguson, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, 902 471 8589, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.medaviebc.ca

