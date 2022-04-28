The new Aperol Spritz Ready to Serve is an exceptional pre-mixed cocktail made in Italy from superior quality ingredients, created to replicate the unmistakable bittersweet taste, refreshing carbonation and vibrant colour of the world-renowned Aperol Spritz. Featuring the original and unchanged Aperol recipe made with citrus oil infused with precious herbs and roots, as well as sparkling wine and soda, each individual bottle contains the unmistakable orange Italian aperitif in a single-serve format.

"As one of the most recognizable cocktails in the world, Aperol Spritz sparks joy and connection amongst those who enjoy it, and now these special moments can take place effortlessly," said David Allard, VP of Marketing, Campari Canada. "With an iconic recipe, we are pleased to be able to make the quintessential Aperol Spritz occasion easier to enjoy than ever before."

Suited perfectly for upcoming spring gatherings with friends, be it a planned or unplanned event at home or a convivial barbecue, the new Aperol Spritz Ready to Serve is the ideal way to facilitate the Spritz occasion; one delightful orange sip at a time.

To enjoy the new Ready to Serve, simply serve it in a wine glass filled with ice, and garnish with a fresh orange slice. For the ultimate Aperol Spritz experience, enjoy your aperitif with delectable cicchetti, typical Venetian nibbles.

Launched in 1919 at the Padua International Fair, Aperol was created by the Barbieri brothers, Luigi and Silvio, who coined the name 'Aperol'. Aperol Spritz has traditionally been consumed in Venetian bars called the 'bàcari', which epitomise the 'Venetian way of life' promoting the culture of staying together and enjoying an aperitif moment, savouring bite-size snacks such as the traditional 'cicchetti'.

The new Aperol Spritz Ready to Serve is 9% ABV and will be available to purchase in packs of three 200 ml glass bottles across Quebec starting in April [https://www.saq.com/en/14960230] for the RRP of $15.90, followed by Ontario in May for the RRP of $16.95. For more information, visit www.aperol.com and @aperolcanada.

About Campari Canada

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

