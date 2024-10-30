Bell Textron Canada Donates 1,800 Aircraft Components Worth 6.2M CAD to Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies

Bell is honoured to assist SIIT in promoting education and skills development in the aerospace industry and within Indigenous communities

MIRABEL, QC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Textron Canada Limited, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, has announced a donation of 1,800 aircraft components, valued at 6.2 million dollars CAD and including machined parts, sheet metal, acrylic plastics, electrical and mechanical parts, and hardware to the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT).

The donation is set to significantly enhance SIIT's Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) program, providing students with access to a diverse range of aircraft components for hands-on training and practical experience. The donated parts are comprised of surplus inventory from Bell which is obsolete with no potential rework or spares use on Bell's end.

Michael Nault, general manager of Bell Textron Canada, expressed his enthusiasm for the donation to SIIT, stating, "We are proud to support the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and contribute to the development of the next generation of aviation professionals. This donation reflects our commitment to advancing education and skills within the aerospace industry and supporting Indigenous youth and communities in their pursuit of careers in aviation."

The donated parts were delivered to SIIT in two shipments in October 2024 to ensure that SIIT has timely access to the components, facilitating seamless integration into their training programs.

"Bell Textron Canada's donation directly supports SIIT's AME program, giving Indigenous students practical experience with real aircraft components," said Mark Pollard, dean of Trades & Industrial at SIIT. "This donation strengthens our efforts to equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the aerospace industry and build rewarding careers."

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were aboard NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat and Textron Systems.

For more information, visit: www.textron.com

ABOUT SASKATCHEWAN INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGIES (SIIT)

Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies was established in 1976 by Saskatchewan First Nations Chiefs representing all Treaty areas. Today, SIIT remains a First Nations-governed educational institution – and one of only four credit-granting post-secondary institutions in the province. SIIT provides adult learners with academic, vocational, and technical training, as well as services and supports for employment and career growth. Indigenous learners are at the core of SIIT, representing over 95 percent of the student body.

SOURCE Bell Textron Canada Ltd.

Press Contact: Caroline Couillard, Head of Communications, Bell Textron Canada, 514-755-5729, [email protected]