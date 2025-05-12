The milestone delivery will include two SUBARU Bell 412EPXs to the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable for operations by the Sûreté du Québec

MIRABEL, QC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Textron Canada Limited, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announces the completion of its 6,000th commercial aircraft at Commercial Delivery and Assembly Centre in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada with two SUBARU Bell 412EPXs for operations by the Sûreté du Québec. Bell will deliver the aircraft to the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable, which manages a fleet of aircraft through the Service Aérien Gouvernemental (SAG). This milestone marks a significant achievement in the nearly 40-year history of Bell Textron Canada in Quebec.

Bell Textron Canada Celebrates its 6,000th Helicopter Built at Mirabel Facility (CNW Group/Bell Textron Canada Ltd.)

"Our 6,000th helicopter built in Canada demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing helicopters capable of performing the most critical missions, as well as our dedication to contributing to Quebec's economy. It is therefore a strong symbol that this aircraft wears the colors of the Sûreté du Québec," said Michael Nault, General Manager of Bell Textron Canada.

"For nearly 40 years, Bell Textron Canada has been a pillar of our regional economy. The company showcases Quebec's expertise far beyond our borders, while creating quality jobs and sustainable benefits here in the Laurentians. This 6,000th helicopter is much more than a number. It is a symbol of Quebec's know-how, a shared ambition, and an unwavering commitment to the safety of Quebec," said Ms. Sonia Bélanger, Minister responsible for Seniors, Minister Delegate for Health, and Minister responsible for the Laurentians region.

The Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable, through the SAG adds two SUBARU Bell 412EPXs aircraft to its fleet and make them available to the Sûreté du Québec to support their critical missions. "For the Sûreté du Québec, the new helicopters are essential to fulfilling our mission. Our police helicopter services, including search and rescue, are offered throughout Quebec thanks to our valuable partnership with the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable, particularly with the General Directorate of the SAG. In 2024, our helicopters carried out 116 missions," said Madame Liette Abel Normandin, Senior Director of Strategy and Institutional Affairs and member of the Sûreté du Québec's senior management team.

Since the 1960s, the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité Durable, through the SAG, has relied on Bell helicopters. The fleet used for the Sûreté du Québec's mission plays a vital role in public safety across Quebec. The SUBARU Bell 412EPX is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and features that will enhance performance and operational capabilities in the Sûreté du Québec's operations, including search and rescue missions across forest and mountainous terrain, crew and equipment transport, flood evacuation, aerial surveillance, and tactical operations.

The celebrations took place at Bell Textron Canada's Mirabel facility, where employees and dignitaries gathered to commemorate the historic event. As the only Canadian helicopter manufacturer, Bell Textron Canada continues to set the standard for excellence in the aviation industry, and the delivery of the 6,000th helicopter is a testament to the talent and dedication of the talented team delivering Bell commercial aircraft.

Bell Textron Canada Ltd. (BTCL) opened the doors of its Commercial Centre of Excellence in Mirabel, Quebec in 1986 and is dedicated to building rotorcraft capacities in Canada and delivering an exceptional customer experience and superior service and support for customers around the globe. Represented by more than 1,600 employees and 550 suppliers based from coast to coast to coast, BTCL has built and delivered 6,000 aircraft, with 1,000 provided to Canadian operators. Bell's Canadian Supply Centre located in Calgary ensures part security for Canadian operators including the Canadian Armed Forces, Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard.

