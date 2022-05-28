Bell Technical Solutions workers ratify contract, securing wage and benefits improvements

TORONTO, May 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Bell Technical Solutions (BTS) voted to ratify a strong collective agreement that delivers significant improvements in benefits, RRSP contributions, and wages for members across Ontario.

"This contract goes a long way to close gaps and fix priority issues for members. With a rapidly changing economy post-pandemic, members needed bold improvements and a bigger piece of the pie to support themselves and their families," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director. "I'm proud of the entire bargaining team and the wider membership for securing this good deal."

The four-year agreement applies to 3,700 members in the province, belonging to Locals 28, 30-O, 31, 34-O, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39-O, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48 and 1996-O.

BTS members in Quebec will vote on ratification on June 10, 2022.

The agreement includes 13% wage increases over four years for members with more than 7 years' service, as well as a one-year reduction in the wage progression scale. Members on the progression scale will now also see an increase of 2.5% on top of their current bi-annual increase.

In addition to the wage and benefits improvements, the new Collective Agreement will grow the high-demand unit with 307 new full-time positions and aims to make jobs better for workers with Consecutive Days of rest, along with several changes to improve scheduling and work-life balance.

"Members of the BTS unit work hard, outside, year-round to build and secure our telecommunications infrastructure. Telecom jobs are good jobs, and I'm proud of members for their commitment to fight for working conditions for all members now and the next generation," said Jim Fling, President of Local 34-O.

The union secured the creation of a Racial Justice Advocate, a groundbreaking new program of the union that seeks to combat racial discrimination and support workers experiencing racism.

Additional improvements were made across the contract, including in vacations, probationary periods, permanent and temporary transfer procedures, job postings and training.

