Bell's wireless earns top marks from Rohde & Schwarz as Canada's Fastest 5G+ Network

Latest independent ranking reinforces Bell's network leadership

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bell today announced that its 5G+ network has been ranked Canada's Fastest 5G+ Network by independent network analysts Rohde & Schwarz SwissQual AG (R&S), adding to its growing list of independent network awards.

2026 Network Performance Score

Bell ranked first in both R&S's Fastest 5G+ Network Data Speed Performance Score and Fastest 5G Network Data Speed Score categories based on extensive drive testing across 19 Canadian communities. The recognition builds on Bell's recent Ookla awards for Canada's Fastest and Best 5G Network, reinforcing Bell's position as a leader in wireless performance through both real-world consumer testing and independent engineering analysis.

Bell's network delivers during the moments that matter most, from everyday connections with family, friends and colleagues to Canada's biggest cultural and sporting events. Built to perform even when demand is at its highest, Bell's 5G+ network helped keep customers connected during major events this year, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Montréal, the Canadiens' playoff run and Canada's summer of soccer.

Since 2020, Bell has invested billions in broadband and wireless infrastructure, expanding its network with faster speeds, greater reliability and advanced capabilities for communities across Canada. This year alone, Bell has upgraded hundreds of towers from 4G to 5G with more on the way.

Quotes

"This recognition from Rohde & Schwarz is another strong validation of Bell's strategic priority to deliver the best networks. Bell's 5G+ network delivers the speed and performance Canadians expect, whether they're streaming, gaming, working or staying connected on the go. Connection is everything, and we're proud to see our continued investment recognized by another independent third party."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

"Based on our 2026 testing of national wireless networks in Canada, Bell delivered the top 5G/5G+ data performance, meaning subscribers can experience faster speeds and more reliable connections, especially in busy urban areas. At Rohde & Schwarz, independent network benchmarking is core to our mission. By providing operators with objective, real-world performance data, we help drive continuous improvement across the industry, ultimately benefiting every subscriber."

- Axel Hansmann, CEO Rohde & Schwarz SwissQual AG

To learn more about 5G and 5G+ wireless, please visit Bell.ca/network.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)