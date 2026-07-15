Bell successfully completes construction of its first sovereign direct-to-device satellite ground station in Canada

First Canadian ground station advances Bell and AST SpaceMobile's connectivity infrastructure ahead of the direct-to-device satellite service deployment across Canada

This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.

MONTREAL, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell Canada (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced the completion of construction of its first sovereign direct-to-device satellite ground station, located in Québec, marking another major milestone toward keeping all Canadians connected. Testing has begun at the facility, which connects with AST SpaceMobile's growing constellation of satellites. Once operational, the site will form part of the Canadian infrastructure supporting direct-to-device satellite service, enabling the integration of AST SpaceMobile's space-based cellular broadband network with Bell's terrestrial network. As a result, Bell customers will be able to stay connected on standard smartphones in areas beyond the reach of traditional wireless networks.

Bell successfully completed integration testing, including text messaging, broadband data connectivity, voice call and video call tests on standard smartphones through its satellite ground station, with plans to validate video streaming, IoT and public alerts in the coming weeks.

Building on Bell and AST SpaceMobile's successful demonstrations announced last summer, these tests mark the transition from trial activities to permanent network infrastructure and are an important step toward bringing direct-to-device satellite service to market.

Bell customers will be able to stay connected when it matters most, whether they're travelling, exploring the outdoors, working or living in remote locations. The service is also expected to support a broad range of applications, including emergency response, environmental monitoring, resource development, energy production and transportation.

Bell continues to build the infrastructure that will power the service across Canada, with construction of additional ground stations underway in Ontario, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador. Together, these facilities will support direct-to-device service across Canada via AST SpaceMobile's satellites, while ensuring Bell customers' traffic is carried through domestic infrastructure and that their data remains within Canada.

Quote

"Delivering Canada's best networks means finding new ways to connect customers beyond the reach of traditional wireless coverage. The satellite ground infrastructure we're building is designed to support a full suite of direct-to-device capabilities, including messaging, data connectivity, voice calling, and video streaming, helping extend connectivity to remote and underserved areas. Together with Bell's world-class wireless network, it will help keep customers connected wherever they live, work and travel."

- Mark McDonald, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Bell

"Canada's vast and diverse geography presents a unique need to extend cellular broadband beyond the reach of traditional terrestrial infrastructure. Bell's continued investment in their mobile network, combined with AST SpaceMobile's unique space-based cellular broadband technology, will extend coverage beyond the reach of traditional terrestrial networks and deliver a seamless connectivity experience on everyday smartphones everywhere, anytime."

- Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer, AST SpaceMobile

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to enable 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband to every device, everywhere, for today's nearly 6 billion mobile subscribers globally. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

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CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to Bell's sovereign direct-to-device satellite service ground station, including the expected benefits therefrom and plans for upcoming testing; the growth of AST SpaceMobile's satellite infrastructure; Bell's broader sovereign direct-to-device satellite service infrastructure and deployment plan, including its ability to support direct-to-device service across Canada and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Bell's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bell does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements made in this news release, including the expected benefits of Bell's sovereign direct-to-device satellite service infrastructure and deployment plans, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, the continued operation and performance of AST SpaceMobile's satellite networks and the successful development, integration and operation of satellite technologies. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the expected benefits of Bell's sovereign direct-to-device satellite service will be realized. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2025 Annual MD&A dated March 5, 2026, BCE's First Quarter MD&A dated May 6, 2026 and BCE's news release dated May 7, 2026 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at sedarplus.ca) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)