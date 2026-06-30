/C O R R E C T I O N -- Bell Canada (MTL)/

In the news release, Bell crowned Canada's Most Reliable Internet in latest Opensignal report, issued 30-Jun-2026 by Bell Canada (MTL) over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Bell crowned Canada's Most Reliable Internet in latest Opensignal report

Bell also recognized by Opensignal for Most Consistent Internet Quality and Fastest Internet Upload Speed2

MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell today announced that Bell Internet has been named Canada's Most Reliable Internet by Opensignal, an important milestone for Canadians who rely on fast, consistent and dependable connectivity. This award underscores Bell's leadership in delivering a high-performing Internet experience Canadians can count on, aligned with its strategic priority to deliver the best networks.

Canada's most reliable Internet - image of woman and Bell logo Bell wins Opensignal awards for Canada’s Most Reliable Internet, Canada’s Most Consistent Internet Quality and Canada’s Fastest Internet Upload Speeds

Alongside recognition as Canada's Most Reliable Internet, Bell Pure Fibre continues to set the pace as Canada's Fastest3 Internet, delivering the performance customers need to work, stream, game and connect across their devices.

Bell also earned Opensignal accolades for Canada's Most Consistent Internet Quality and Canada's Fastest Internet Upload Speeds, reinforcing its leadership across key performance metrics that matter to consumers. These results reflect sustained investment in Bell's fibre network, enabling Canadians to connect with confidence.

Based on Opensignal's independent analysis of real-world broadband performance, these latest wins further strengthen Bell's position as Canada's most awarded Internet provider, raising the bar for reliability, consistency and speed across the country.

Quote

"Canadians expect their Internet to work – period. Whether they're working, streaming, gaming or connecting with family and friends, they want it to be fast, consistent and, above all, reliable. Being recognized by Opensignal as Canada's Most Reliable Internet reflects our team's dedication to building the country's best networks and delivering the best experience to our customers. Because for us, connection is everything."

Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

"Bell's win for Reliability, Consistent Quality and Upload Speed demonstrates a clear commitment to enhancing the fixed broadband experience for Canadians, as verified by Opensignal's independent methodology. Today's broadband user wants the whole package and Bell understands what matters most to customers. We're pleased to recognize their continued efforts toward investing in a reliable and consistent network."

Shawn Heidel, President, Network Experience Group at Opensignal

For more information on Opensignal, please visit: Canada, June 2026, Fixed Broadband Experience Report | Opensignal

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

2 Opensignal Awards -- Canada: Fixed Broadband Experience report June 2026, based on independent analysis of fixed broadband measurements recorded during the period Feb 01 - May 1, 2026. © 2026 Opensignal Limited.

3 Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. All rights reserved.

Media inquiries:

Patricia Garcia

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Krishna Somers

[email protected]

Correction: An earlier version had incorrect information in two sections i.e. "For more information" and the second footnote.

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)