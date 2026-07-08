Bell and Université de Sherbrooke to advance quantum, cybersecurity and next-generation AI infrastructure in Canada

This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.

Agreement strengthens Canada's capacity to develop, test and scale next-generation computing technologies

MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Bell Canada (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) and the Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS) today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on quantum technologies, post‑quantum cybersecurity, and sustainable data centre infrastructure.

The agreement reflects a shared objective to advance next-generation computing capabilities in Canada by connecting Bell's national network and infrastructure expertise with UdeS's leadership in quantum research and cybersecurity.

Together, the organizations will explore opportunities to develop advanced computing environments that bring together high-performance computing (HPC), quantum systems and secure data infrastructure – supporting the integration, testing and scaling of these emerging technologies in real-world environments.

Connecting advanced computing and secure infrastructure

The agreement builds on Bell's ongoing work to advance sovereign compute capacity and support the development and deployment of AI at scale in Canada through Bell AI Fabric--a full-stack AI platform anchored by the company's nationwide fibre network, data centre infrastructure, software, cloud capabilities, advanced professional integration services, and ecosystem of Canadian technology partners.

As part of this collaboration, Bell and UdeS will also partner with Queen's University to explore approaches to seamlessly link the national high performance computing environment with frontier quantum capabilities to support Canadian research, enterprise and public sector applications, while helping keep sensitive data and innovation within Canada.

Under the MOU, the two organizations will work together on:

Post-quantum cybersecurity: Exploring approaches to prepare networks and systems for emerging cryptographic standards and evolving security requirements

Exploring approaches to prepare networks and systems for emerging cryptographic standards and evolving security requirements Hybrid computing models: Evaluating integration of high-performance computing and quantum technologies to support advanced research and emerging commercial use cases

Evaluating integration of high-performance computing and quantum technologies to support advanced research and emerging commercial use cases Distributed data centre infrastructure: Assessing sustainable, small- to mid-scale data centre models optimized for local energy use and heat recovery

Assessing sustainable, small- to mid-scale data centre models optimized for local energy use and heat recovery Talent development: Expanding opportunities for student training and applied research in advanced computing, cybersecurity and telecommunications

Supporting Canadian research, innovation and commercialization

The collaboration is intended to help bridge the gap between research and large-scale deployment by creating opportunities to test and refine new computing architectures in operational environments.

Bell will work with UdeS to assess how infrastructure, connectivity and market access can support the transition of emerging technologies from research settings into scalable applications across enterprise, government and industry.

The initiative also contributes to broader efforts to strengthen Canadian capabilities in critical infrastructure, advanced computing and secure data systems.

Quotes

"Working with the Université de Sherbrooke allows us to connect Canada's research strengths with the infrastructure needed to bring new technologies into real-world use. By exploring how advanced computing, secure networks and emerging quantum capabilities can work together, we're helping lay the groundwork for the next generation of AI and digital innovation in Canada."

- Michel Richer, President, Bell AI, Bell AI Fabric: Operations and Quantum

"The Université de Sherbrooke stands out for its recognized expertise in partnership-based research, particularly in the fields of quantum science and technology, cybersecurity, and energy innovation. This partnership with Bell helps advance high-level research and accelerate innovation for the benefit of all our communities. It also offers unique training opportunities for our students, who will develop at the heart of sectors that are strategic to the sustainable future of our society."

- Vincent Aimez, Vice-President Partnerships and Knowledge Transfer, Université de Sherbrooke

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About L'Université de Sherbrooke

Recognized for its spirit of innovation, its strong collaboration with organizations, and its research activities that address societal needs, the Université de Sherbrooke is a leading partner of federal and regional governments in promoting social, cultural, and economic development. It also stands out for the strong growth of its research activities in recent years, its successes in technology transfer, and its initiatives in entrepreneurship and open innovation in collaboration with industrial and community partners.

Media inquiries:

Bell Canada

David Marcille

[email protected]

Université de Sherbrooke

Geneviève Lussier

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the MOU between Bell and UdeS, including the expected benefits thereof; the ability of the collaboration to contribute to Canadian advanced computing and infrastructure capabilities; the partnership with Queen's University and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Bell's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bell does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements made in this news release, including the expected benefits of the MOU, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, the availability and performance of necessary infrastructure; the ability to successfully integrate high-performance and quantum computing technologies and the ability to transition research into commercial applications. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the expected benefits of the MOU will be realized. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2025 Annual MD&A dated March 5, 2026, BCE's First Quarter MD&A dated May 6, 2026 and BCE's news release dated May 7, 2026 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at sedarplus.ca) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)