MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell is proud to announce several top industry accolades for its pure fibre Internet and wireless networks, further cementing its leadership in providing exceptional communications services to Canadians. These awards are even more significant as the company celebrates 15+ years of delivering pure fibre Internet, while remaining the most awarded Internet service provider1.

For the fourth consecutive time, the Ookla® Q3-Q4 2024 Speedtest AwardsTM have named Bell Pure Fibre Canada's fastest Internet2. This consistent top ranking reflects Bell's objective to offer high-speed connectivity and translates to an incredible customer experience, enabling Canadians to enjoy stress-free streaming, low-latency gaming, high-quality video calls, and enhanced AI applications.

In wireless, GWS has once again crowned Bell's 5G and 5G+ networks the fastest and best in Canada in its 2024 nationwide assessment of 5G networks3. This marks the third consecutive year Bell has earned this recognition for its 5G network and the second consecutive year for its 5G+ network. GWS's comprehensive testing further validates Bell's leadership in mobile technology, offering customers unrivaled speed and performance, and directly enhancing their experience by providing fast uploads and downloads, and smooth streaming on the go.

Beyond speed, Bell's customer-first approach has earned it the top honour from BrandSpark's Most Trusted Awards for the second consecutive time, awarding Bell with Canada's most trusted communications provider. Bell was also awarded most trusted high speed Internet provider for Wi-Fi performance/Wi-Fi connectivity for the sixth consecutive time, and this year earned Most Trusted awards for TV, cellular and home phone4.

Bell has a long history of connecting Canadians and was one of the first to start deploying and selling pure fibre Internet to residential and business customers just over 15 years ago. Today, Bell has a strategic imperative to build the best fibre and 5G wireless networks, and as of the end of 2024, Bell pure fibre reaches 7.8 million locations. This achievement, along with five years of rapid 5G wireless expansion – available to 87% of Canadians with 60% having access to 5G+ as of the end of 2024 – has dramatically improved access, speed and performance for millions, fueling productivity, enabling remote work and learning, and becoming essential to modern Canadian life.

For more details about Bell Pure Fibre Internet, please visit Bell.ca/Internet. To learn more about 5G and 5G+ wireless, please visit Bell.ca/network.

Quotes

"We are honoured to congratulate Bell Pure Fibre for winning the Speedtest Award for Fastest Internet in Canada, Q3-Q4 2024. This accolade is especially meaningful because Speedtest results are based on millions of consumer-initiated tests, reflecting real-world user experiences. Bell Pure Fibre's commitment to enhancing connectivity is commendable, and our methodology ensures that their achievement is well-deserved."

- Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis

"With new 5G network capabilities around the corner, it's imperative that operators have robust and high-capacity networks that can provide a solid foundation for future innovations. While the three major networks continue to improve their services and customer offerings, our Best and Fastest 5G Awards highlight that Bell stands out above these already high-performing networks, providing the necessary cornerstone for the dependable wireless performance and leading-edge features desired by Canadians."

- Dr. Paul Carter, CEO of Global Wireless Solutions

"Trust is the foundation of strong consumer relationships, and Bell has once again demonstrated its leadership by earning 5 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards: in TV, Cellular, Home Phone, and Wi-Fi (two awards won), as well as Most Trusted Communications Provider overall in Canada. This recognition is a testament to Bell's commitment to delivering standout, reliable and quality communications services to Canadians. Congratulations to the entire Bell team on this well-earned, and 100% consumer-voted distinction."

- Robert Levy, President, BrandSpark International

"Bell's leadership in Canadian connectivity is underscored by today's announcement. We're incredibly proud to be recognized as having Canada's fastest pure fibre Internet, Canada's fastest and best 5G and 5G+ networks, and to be named the most trusted communications provider. This reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and providing our customers with the best possible experience."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company5, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

1 Most awarded Internet based on Bell competitive analysis. Bell awards include Bell Pure Fibre ranked Canada's fastest Internet by Ookla® in their Speedtest AwardsTM, and voted and awarded Most Trusted High Speed Internet Provider brand by Canadian shoppers based on the 2025 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study.

2 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest AwardsTM data for Q3–Q4 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

3 Independent testing by Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) from February to November 2024 ranked Bell's 5G and 5G+ networks highest among Canadian national wireless carriers. GWS OneScoreTM rankings for 5G+ performance and speeds are based on testing while actively using 3500 MHz spectrum.

4 Voted and awarded Most Trusted High Speed Internet Provider for Wi-Fi Performance/Wi-Fi Connectivity, Home Phone Service Provider, TV Service Provider (in a tie), and Cellular Service Provider (in a tie) by Canadian shoppers based on the 2025 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study.

5 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

