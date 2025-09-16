Partnership with Canadian Paralympic Committee extended through 2032

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Canada has renewed its longtime partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and will remain an Official Partner of the organization through 2032.

"Bell has been such a strong, committed supporter of Paralympic sport for so many years and we are thrilled to be extending our partnership," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Since Bell first came on board, the Paralympic Movement has grown extensively, and this is in part thanks to partners like Bell championing its development. We thank Bell for its valuable support and look forward to continuing our work together to create and promote a more inclusive Canada through sport."

"We're proud of our long-standing partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee and continued support for the Paralympic Movement in Canada," said Devorah Lithwick, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Bell. "Supporting Canada's exceptional Paralympians as they pursue excellence on the world stage is a true honour, and we look forward to more years of celebrating these remarkable athletes."

Bell has been a partner of CPC since 2013, helping to create more opportunities for athletes with a disability and increase the spotlight on Paralympic sport across Canada.

As part of its partnership, Bell helps Canadian athletes connect with their teammates and loved ones through the Bell Athletes Connect program, providing eligible Paralympians with a smartphone and monthly plan.

Bell also is a supporter of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada's IGNITE campaign, pledging a $200,000 donation through the duration of the renewed partnership. This gift will add Bell to the PFC's Hall of Champions as donors who have contributed at least $100K towards Para sport in Canada.

Through Bell for Better, Bell aims to make a meaningful and lasting impact in communities across Canada. Last summer, their campaign proudly featured four-time Paralympian Patrice Dagenais, highlighting the power of sport to inspire and drive positive change.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contacts: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700