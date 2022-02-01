MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -Today, Bell is pleased to announce that its 5G network is awarded Canada's fastest 5G network by Ookla . With this award, Bell's 5G network continues to be the most awarded with recent top honours from Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) for best 5G network and PCMag for fastest mobile network (4G and 5G) overall. Bell 5G also outpaces the major 5G networks in the United States, according to PCMag in its 2021 fastest mobile network Canada report.

The 2021 Speedtest Award by Ookla recognizes Bell 5G as Canada's fastest 5G network based on Speedtest results independently collected and analyzed by Ookla during Q3-Q4 2021 and calculated using median 5G download and upload speeds.

Continued 5G network expansion

In December 2021, Bell introduced 5G service to Prince Edward Island with service in Charlottetown, Abrams Village, Kensington and Sherbrooke. With this expansion, Bell achieved its objective to offer 5G coverage for more than 70% of the Canadian population by the end of 2021.

Today, Bell announced that 5G is now available in 42 more communities in Ontario, Québec, PEI and Nova Scotia, including:

Ontario : Adelaide - Metcalfe , Blandford - Blenheim , Brant, Central Huron, Centre Wellington, Guelph / Eramosa , Haldimand County, Huntsville , Ingersoll , King , Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, Mississauga of the Credit First Nation, North Dumfries , Norwich , Oro-Medonte, Point Edward , Sarnia , Aamjiwnaang First Nation, Sault Ste. Marie , South Huron, South-West Oxford, Strathroy-Caradoc, St. Clair, St. Thomas , Thunder Bay , Tillsonburg , Woolwich and Zorra

- , - , Brant, Central Huron, Centre Wellington, / , Haldimand County, , , , Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, of the Credit First Nation, , , Oro-Medonte, , , Aamjiwnaang First Nation, , South Huron, South-West Oxford, Strathroy-Caradoc, St. Clair, , , , Woolwich and Zorra Québec: Rouyn-Noranda , Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts , Sainte-Julienne , Saint-Roch-Ouest , Val-David and Val-Morin

, , , , and PEI: Bayview , Cavendish , Hope River , New London , North Rustico and Stanley Bridge

, , , , and Nova Scotia : Cape Breton Regional Municipality and Westville

"Amidst the many lessons we have taken away from the pandemic, reliable connectivity, access to internet and cell phone coverage is paramount to households as we navigate our new normal. Many of us are working from home and our children depend on that connectivity to continue their learning safely. I am grateful to see that Bell is recognizing the importance of keeping us connected and investing in the infrastructure needed to do so."

- Amanda McDougall, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

"I'm so proud of what the Bell team has accomplished this past year in delivering Bell 5G to more and more Canadians. People across the country are relying on their devices more than ever to stay connected, informed, productive and entertained, and with our fast speeds and low latency, they can enjoy more of what they love – download and stream shows faster, mobile gaming or video-calling in crystal-clear detail. I'm doubly-proud that Bell is Canada's most-awarded 5G network, and of the recognition we've received from independent research companies such as Ookla, affirming that our investment in building 5G right is paying off."

- Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility

New unlimited share plans to make the most of 5G

Bell today introduced a new tier of mobile plans designed for customers who like to consume a variety of content on the go, from streaming video and music to playing games. The new unlimited Ultimate 40 and Ultimate 50 plans offer more data at max speeds, international messaging, hotspot capability and HD video quality. The Ultimate 50 plan also includes unlimited calls, text and data to and from the United States, so frequent travelers can stay connected without worrying about overages and roaming fees. Customers who subscribe to an unlimited Ultimate plan will also receive a 24-month subscription to Crave Mobile. Crave features the latest in entertainment from HBO, HBO Max, SHOWTIME, and the biggest Hollywood blockbusters. In addition, Crave boasts a robust slate of English and French original productions and thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content.

For more details, pricing and availability on the new unlimited Ultimate 40 and Ultimate 50 plans, please visit Bell.ca/Ultimate or Bell.ca/Ultime. For coverage maps and additional details on Bell 5G devices and plans, please visit Bell.ca/5G .

