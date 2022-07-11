"Montréal shines through its festivals and I'm delighted that Bell will be a part of three of its biggest unifying musical events. We are proud to partner with the evenko team who put the same passion and energy as we do in delivering compelling content, showcasing the best talent out there and providing fans with the best experience. We look forward to introducing OSHEAGA, ÎLESONIQ and LASSO Montréal to audiences both within Montréal and outside of the city. See you this summer at Parc Jean-Drapeau!"

- Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development and News, and Vice Chair, Québec

"We've been happy to be able to count on Bell's invaluable support sponsoring OSHEAGA for the past five years, and now we're building on this partnership to include îLESONIQ and LASSO Montréal. Working together will allow us to present festivals featuring international talent and promote them across Québec and Canada."

- Nick Farkas, Senior Vice President, Programming, Concerts and Events, evenko

With this sponsorship, Bell will continue to be the title sponsor of the OSHEAGA festival and will become the title sponsor of îLESONIQ and LASSO Montréal festivals. Through its numerous media assets across Canada, Bell and Bell Media will contribute in promoting these events beyond the city. Internationally-renowned artists such as Arcade Fire, Swedish House Mafia and Luke Bryan, will take the Bell stage during these three exciting weekends in Montréal. Fans will be able to enjoy several activities presented by Bell at the festival site, including chances to win VIP experiences, and they will have access to exclusive content on Bell's various platforms.

Quick Facts:

Bell has been the presenting sponsor of the OSHEAGA Festival for five years running and is now the presenting sponsor for the îLESONIQ and LASSO Montréal festivals—three events produced by evenko—which all take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The OSHEAGA Festival is celebrating its 15th year and runs from July 29 to 31, 2022 .

. The îLESONIQ Festival runs from August 5 to 7, 2022 (three days this year).

(three days this year). The inaugural LASSO Montréal Festival takes place on August 12 and 13.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant funding from Bell for community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

About evenko

evenko, a Québec company that has become the largest independent promoter, producer and broadcaster in Canada, annually presents more than 1,200 musical, family and sporting events throughout Québec, Atlantic Canada and the northeastern United States. The company produces shows featuring the biggest international artists and invests in the development and promotion of Québec artists. For more information about evenko, visit: www.evenko.ca . evenko is a GROUPE CH company.

Media Inquiries

Bell

Caroline Audet, [email protected]

@Bell_News

evenko

Christine Montreuil, [email protected]

Investor Inquiries

Richard Bengian, [email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada