Bell Media Takes Home 18 Promax Awards

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Bell Media was once again the leading Canadian media company at the 2019 Promax Awards, held June 6 in Los Angeles. Celebrated as a part of the 2019 Promax Conference, the Promax Awards are the world's premier celebration of innovation and creativity in entertainment marketing and design.

Among the gold winners were brand-defining campaigns for Crave, which won four awards overall, and CTV/TSN's FIFA World Cup, which won six awards overall. In total, Bell Media took home 10 Global Excellence Awards (three gold, three silver, and four bronze) and eight North American awards (two gold, five silver, and one bronze), more than double the number of awards won by any other Canadian media company. Bell Media was also nominated for the Global Marketing Company of the Year, making 2019 the seventh consecutive nomination for the award.

"Our in-house teams work very hard to build brands and audiences, create fans, and drive results, and to have that effort recognized by the Promax Awards is an honour," said Jon Arklay, Senior Vice-President, Bell Media Agency: Brand, Creative, and Marketing. "This year the categories were very competitive and I'm proud of our team for its ability to consistently compete at this level."

