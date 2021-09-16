Bell Media's Suite of Specialty Channels See Record Growth and Rankings, Claiming the Top 3 Spots

– CTV Comedy Channel is Canada's most-watched entertainment specialty channel for the third year in a row –

– Discovery and CTV Drama Channel take the #2 and #3 spots in the key Adult 18-49 demo –

– Fall programming announced for CTV's suite of specialty channels and Discovery Networks, including premieres of GOLD RUSH, PROJECT RUNWAY, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, and more –

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - With the 2020/21 broadcast year now at a close, final data from Numeris confirms that Bell Media's entertainment specialty channels continue to achieve record growth and rankings, claiming the top three spots for entertainment specialty channel among Adults 18-49 and a total of five in the Top 10 among Adults 25-54.

Sitting at the #1 spot, CTV Comedy Channel is once again the most-watched entertainment specialty channel in the key Adults 25-54 and 18-49 demos. Bolstered by a schedule stacked with top-performing sitcoms including THE BIG BANG THEORY and FRIENDS; the channel's most-watched original series, CORNER GAS ANIMATED; and must-watch late-night programs including THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH and FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE, this marks the third consecutive year that CTV Comedy has ranked #1.

Additionally, Discovery and CTV Drama Channel join CTV Comedy in the Top 3, staking their claim as the #2 and #3 entertainment specialty channels, respectively, for Adults 18-49, marking the first time Bell Media's entertainment specialty channels have secured the top three ranks in the demo. For Discovery, which also claimed the #2 spot among Adults 25-54, the placement marks the channel's highest rank in five years, while CTV Drama claims its highest ranking in the channel's history.

Rounding out the Top 10, CTV Sci-Fi Channel secured the #9 spot in both key demos of A25-54 and A18-49, while Much claims #10 for A25-54, giving Bell Media five of the Top 10 entertainment specialty channels for the second year in the row for A25-54.

