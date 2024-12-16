Bell Media's Investigation Discovery Channel Rebrands as Oxygen True Crime on January 1, Becoming the Ultimate Destination for Armchair Detectives in Canada

– Nationwide free preview runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 –

– Oxygen True Crime is home to fan favourites such as FORENSIC FACTOR and FEAR THY NEIGHBOUR, alongside titles PROSECUTING EVIL WITH KELLY SIEGLER, DATELINE: UNFORGETTABLE, NEW YORK HOMICIDE, and SNAPPED –

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Beginning January 1, Bell Media's Investigation Discovery channel rebrands as Oxygen True Crime in Canada, continuing to deliver captivating true crime content, and around-the-clock, grabbed-from-the-headlines, investigative programming. Bell Media recently secured a major content and licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution that brings the USA Network and Oxygen True Crime brands to Canada.

Additionally, Oxygen True Crime is available to Canadians via a nationwide free preview, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, through participating service providers across the country.

Tentpole programming set to be offered on Oxygen True Crime includes:

TEXAS CHEERLEADER MURDER PLOT *Canadian Original - Documentary Premiere*

Thursday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

This new documentary reveals the truth behind Wanda Holloway's arrest in Texas in 1991 for hiring a hitman to kill her daughter's cheerleading rival.

FORENSIC FACTOR: A NEW ERA *Canadian Original - Season 8 Premiere*

Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 12

Moving beyond the yellow tape, each episode of FORENSIC FACTOR: A NEW ERA explores a different crime scene and reveals how crime scene investigators and determined homicide detectives find, analyze, and interpret the smallest pieces of a new weekly crime scene puzzle, leading to the biggest breaks, all thanks to ground-breaking advances in forensic science.

