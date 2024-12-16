Bell Media's Investigation Discovery Channel Rebrands as Oxygen True Crime on January 1, Becoming the Ultimate Destination for Armchair Detectives in Canada
News provided byBell Media Inc.
Dec 16, 2024, 13:10 ET
Dec 16, 2024, 13:10 ET
– Nationwide free preview runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 –
– Oxygen True Crime is home to fan favourites such as FORENSIC FACTOR and FEAR THY NEIGHBOUR, alongside titles PROSECUTING EVIL WITH KELLY SIEGLER, DATELINE: UNFORGETTABLE, NEW YORK HOMICIDE, and SNAPPED –
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Beginning January 1, Bell Media's Investigation Discovery channel rebrands as Oxygen True Crime in Canada, continuing to deliver captivating true crime content, and around-the-clock, grabbed-from-the-headlines, investigative programming. Bell Media recently secured a major content and licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution that brings the USA Network and Oxygen True Crime brands to Canada.
Additionally, Oxygen True Crime is available to Canadians via a nationwide free preview, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, through participating service providers across the country.
Tentpole programming set to be offered on Oxygen True Crime includes:
TEXAS CHEERLEADER MURDER PLOT *Canadian Original - Documentary Premiere*
Thursday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT
FORENSIC FACTOR: A NEW ERA *Canadian Original - Season 8 Premiere*
Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 12
To view the full release, click here.
For more information, please contact:
Mary Costa, Bell Media, [email protected]
Nicolle Stranges, Bell Media, [email protected]
SOURCE Bell Media Inc.
Share this article