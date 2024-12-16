Bell Media's Discovery Channel Rebrands as USA Network in Canada on January 1 with a Blockbuster Mix of Programming
News provided byBell Media Inc.
Dec 16, 2024, 13:05 ET
– Nationwide free preview runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 –
– USA Network has something for everyone, including HIGHWAY THRU HELL, EAST HARBOUR HEROES, HEAVY RESCUE 401, THE TRAITORS, and popular series SUITS, alongside new series ROCKY MOUNTAIN WRECKERS –
– Sports content available on USA Network in Canada includes AEW COLLISION and NASCAR Xfinity Series –
– Series coming to USA Network in Canada in 2025 include THE RAINMAKER, LONG BRIGHT RIVER, GOOD COP/BAD COP, DEBRIEFING THE PRESIDENT, THE PITT, and more –
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 1, Bell Media's Discovery channel rebrands as USA Network in Canada, continuing as the home for many of its existing great series, and hosting a dynamic lineup of gripping dramas, thrilling reality competition series, fan-favourite Canadian originals, bold docuseries, blockbuster movies, and sports. Bell Media recently secured a major content and licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution that brings the USA Network and Oxygen True Crime brands to Canada.
Additionally, USA Network is available to Canadians via a nationwide free preview, from Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, through participating service providers across the country.
Tentpole programming set to be offered on USA Network includes:
HIGHWAY THRU HELL *Canadian Original - Season 13 Premiere*
Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Jan. 14
