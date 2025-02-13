Crave's new scripted series by Florence Longpré

will screen at the International Competition at Séries Mania in a first for a show produced entirely in Quebec!

The series will be available on Crave starting April 10

PARIS, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Even before its debut on Crave, and in a first for a series produced entirely in Quebec, EMPATHIE has been selected for the prestigious International Competition at the Séries Mania festival, which will take place from March 21 to 28, 2025, in Lille, France. This competition program screens the best series from around the world and highlights bold, innovative productions.

"Being selected for entry at Séries Mania is a testament to the exceptional quality of EMPATHIE. It is an honour for this TV production to be included among so many international series, which attests to the show's unique writing, meticulous direction, expert acting, and ability to push the boundaries of storytelling. This nomination confirms yet again how Quebeckers' creative talent stands tall on the international stage," said Suzane Landry, Vice-President, Content Development, Programming and News, Bell Media.

Skillfully directed by Guillaume Lonergan in his fourth collaboration with the screenwriter, this new series brings to life Florence Longpré's keen insight and unique sensitivity when it comes to human relationships and psychological introspection.

A can't-miss screening at this edition of the festival, EMPATHIE takes a deep dive into mental illness with a rare sense of authenticity and humanity. The series tells the story of Suzanne (Florence Longpré), a criminologist-turned-psychiatrist who goes to work at the Institut psychiatrique Mont-Royal. There she befriends Mortimer, an intriguing security officer, and meets a variety of patients with compelling stories. French actor Thomas Ngijol stars as Mortimer.

Produced by Trio Orange in collaboration with Bell Media, EMPATHIE will be available on Crave starting April 10. The cast includes Josée Deschênes, Benoît Brière and Brigitte Lafleur.

This series also follows in the footsteps of the original series SO LONG, MARIANNE, a Norway-Canada-Greece co-production, which screened at Séries Mania in 2024.

Trio Orange would like to thank its partners: Bell Media, SODEC Film and Television Tax Credit, Canada Media Fund, Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, SODEC Québec, TELUS Fund, Québecor Fund and Independent Production Fund for COGECO.

