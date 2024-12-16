Bell Media's Animal Planet, Discovery Science, and Discovery Velocity Channels Rebrand as CTV Wild Channel, CTV Nature Channel, and CTV Speed Channel on January 1
Dec 16, 2024
Dec 16, 2024, 13:15 ET
– Nationwide free preview runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 –
– Bell Media's rebranded specialty channels are home to returning fan-favourite series, informative docuseries, and homegrown originals, including AUSSIE GOLD HUNTERS, HOW IT'S MADE, BUSH WRECK RESCUE, PETS & PICKERS, and MY PET ATE WHAT?! –
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 1, Bell Media brings its rebranded specialty channels, CTV Wild Channel, CTV Nature Channel, and CTV Speed Channel to Canadian audiences, featuring a compelling mix of fan-favourite series that viewers can continue to enjoy, alongside a selection of new titles to discover. Also rebranding on January 1 are Bell Media's Discovery channel as USA Network and Bell Media's Investigation Discovery channel as Oxygen True Crime.
Additionally, viewers can get a taste of CTV Wild, CTV Nature, and CTV Speed via a nationwide free preview, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, through participating service providers across the country.
