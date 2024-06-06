– Bell Ads for Business gives clients a full end-to-end advertising solution with a simple and intuitive user experience–

– Businesses of all sizes can now leverage Bell's premium First Party Data for advanced neighbourhood audience targeting –

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Ahead of today's 2024 Upfront presentation, Bell Media announces the launch of Bell Ads for Business, a new advertising platform that allows businesses across Canada to utilize Bell's premium Canadian data, and target intended audiences, while accessing digital inventory across the open internet and Bell Media digital properties.

Powered by Bell First Party Data, Bell Ads for Business allows local advertisers to take advantage of the unique capabilities of the Bell DSP through an easy-to-use self-serve platform. The intuitive campaign creation workflow reduces the complexity in setting up and delivering ads to a target audience. Advertisers can then track campaign metrics with the real-time reporting function built into the platform, to plan and execute their marketing dollars with better efficiency.

Advertisers can select their target audience with pre-built audience segments or create their own using high-quality behavioural data relevant to their business. The platform also offers unique location targeting, enabling campaigns to target very specific audiences down to the neighbourhood. With custom geo-fencing capabilities, businesses can set a location and then define a radius as small as 2 to 5 kilometres or a 5-minute drive time to effectively deliver ads to potential customers.

"Regardless of business size, with Bell Ads for Business, Bell Media's premium digital inventory and Bell First Party Data is now easily accessible to all," said Perry MacDonald, VP, Advertising Sales and Partnerships at Bell Media. "Whether it's a local coffee shop using our geotargeting technology to attract nearby customers with new offers, or a gym using behavioural data to target fitness enthusiasts, our platform makes it easier to create and execute effective digital campaigns."

"We're excited to offer such a powerful tool that enhances advertising effectiveness for Canadian businesses," said Matt Alexander, Director, Advertising and Data Platforms at Bell Media. "Together with Bell Analytics, Bell DSP, and Strategic Audience Management (SAM) for enterprise-level advertising solutions and Bell Ads for Business for local advertisers, Bell Marketing Platform remains the premier platform for dynamic marketing needs for all levels of enterprise."

For a limited time only, new users can take advantage of an exclusive Upfront offer and receive a $250 credit on a minimum campaign spend of $500. Bell Ads for Business is now available directly through a Bell Media sales representative as a self-serve or managed service.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

