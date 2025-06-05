Bell Media Announces 2025/26 Original Content Slate

"Bell Media's 2025/26 programming slate demonstrates our ongoing investment in Canadian content, as well as our commitment to collaborating with the country's most creative minds," said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. "We strive to push the boundaries and deliver compelling stories that transcend borders and platforms. Alongside our world-class production partners, we are solidifying Bell Media's place as a digital media and content powerhouse."

Among today's announcements:

Crave confirms six-episode order for its steamy romance HEATED RIVALRY , based on the best-selling novel by Rachel Reid , and from executive producer Jacob Tierney ; the series is now in production in Toronto , Hamilton , Guelph , and Muskoka, and stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov , along with François Arnaud, Robbie GK, Sophie Nélisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova , Dylan Walsh and Christina Chang .





, based on the best-selling novel by , and from executive producer ; the series is now in production in , , , and Muskoka, and stars and as and , along with François Arnaud, Robbie GK, Sophie Nélisse, , and . The first project with Elliot Page's PAGEBOY Productions, who recently partnered with Bell Media on a co-development deal, is SLO PITCH , a comedy series from Shaftesbury for CTV and Crave. The series is created by J Stevens, Karen Knox , and Gwenlyn Cumyn and developed for television by Katie Ford and Jane Cooper Ford .





PAGEBOY Productions, who recently partnered with Bell Media on a co-development deal, is , a comedy series from Shaftesbury for CTV and Crave. The series is created by J Stevens, , and and developed for television by and . Jared Keeso's next highly-anticipated untitled Crave Original series, produced by New Metric Media, starts production later this fall and is set to premiere in 2026.





next highly-anticipated untitled Crave Original series, produced by New Metric Media, starts production later this fall and is set to premiere in 2026. The first title from Bell Media's co-development deal with Tom Green is the Crave Original interview series TOM GREEN'S FUNNY FARM , a high-energy show where the legendary comedian engages guests in extended, magazine-style interviews from his farm in rural Ontario .





is the Crave Original interview series , a high-energy show where the legendary comedian engages guests in extended, magazine-style interviews from his farm in rural . Bell Media joins Fremantle on the return of beloved series MATCH GAME , hosted by Canadian legend Martin Short and filming in Montréal this summer.





, hosted by Canadian legend and filming in Montréal this summer. ANNA PIGEON is announced as Bell Media's first co-commission with Versant's USA Network, alongside Cineflix Studios and December Films; based on the bestselling novels by Nevada Barr , the series is a character-driven, modern procedural about a ranger who solves crimes in America's national parks, from award-winning Canadian showrunner Morwyn Brebner.





is announced as Bell Media's first co-commission with Versant's Network, alongside Cineflix Studios and December Films; based on the bestselling novels by , the series is a character-driven, modern procedural about a ranger who solves crimes in America's national parks, from award-winning Canadian showrunner Morwyn Brebner. Canadian culinary experts Mary Berg , Hugh Acheson , and Craig Wong revealed as judges for new season of MASTERCHEF CANADA , coming to CTV.





, , and revealed as judges for new season of , coming to CTV. From Scott Brothers Entertainment, Crave greenlights new unscripted, competition series MAKE YOURSELF OVER , that sees contestants attempt to create iconic looks, flipping the makeover format on its head.





, that sees contestants attempt to create iconic looks, flipping the makeover format on its head. Fashion designer, advocate, and author Aurora James , and Toronto -based fashion designer Spencer Badu announced as mentor and judge for the upcoming Crave Original series PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA , joining host/judge Coco Rocha and judge Jeanne Beker .





, and -based fashion designer announced as mentor and judge for the upcoming Crave Original series , joining host/judge Coco Rocha and judge . Newly announced Crave Original series include: TEMPTATION UNDER THE SUN , an English spin-off of Québec hit series OD: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL; HOCKEY FANATICS hosted by Dave Foley as he gets up close and personal with celebrity hockey fans including Mike Myers , Jason Priestley , and Wynonna Judd ; SIGIL , a fantasy-horror drama from executive producers Devery Jacobs , Lilly Wachowski , and OSCAR-nominated filmmaker Chris Lavis ; drama series SEOUL PALACE , inspired by the history of Lee's Palace, the legendary Toronto club and concert hall; and more.





, an English spin-off of Québec hit series OD: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL; hosted by as he gets up close and personal with celebrity hockey fans including , , and ; , a fantasy-horror drama from executive producers , , and OSCAR-nominated filmmaker ; drama series , inspired by the history of Lee's Palace, the legendary club and concert hall; and more. Six new made-for-television films as part of Bell Media's deal with Harlequin Studios have been announced, with films including SAVVY SHELDON FEELS GOOD AS HELL featuring Amber Riley .





featuring . Crave announces new true-crime docuseries which take viewers inside the infamous cases of Christine Jessop , Russell Williams , and more, and the story behind the original Mennonite mob, plus two new instalments of KINGS OF COKE .





, , and more, and the story behind the original Mennonite mob, plus two new instalments of . Crave expands its French and subtitled scripted content with previously announced new originals BON COP BAD COP, DÉRIVE, ILS VÉCURENT HEUREUX, JE TE TIENS, LES CRUES and a second season renewal of award-winning EMPATHIE . In addition many more new reality such as long-awaited return of OD: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL and VIE$ DE RÈVE.





and a second season renewal of award-winning . In addition many more new reality such as long-awaited return of and Crave renews hit original comedies LATE BLOOMER (Season 3), SUPER TEAM CANADA (Season 2) and THE TRADES (Season 3) and confirms two stand-alone specials to accompany the upcoming second season of THE OFFICE MOVERS .





(Season 3), (Season 2) and (Season 3) and confirms two stand-alone specials to accompany the upcoming second season of . Season 4 of CTV's #1 Canadian drama SULLIVAN'S CROSSING joins previously announced new seasons of THE TRAITORS CANADA (Season 3) and THE AMAZING RACE CANADA (Season 11).





joins previously announced new seasons of (Season 3) and (Season 11). New seasons of CTV Original series ACTING GOOD (Season 4) and ROAST BATTLE CANADA (Season 5) have been renewed for CTV Comedy Channel.





(Season 4) and (Season 5) have been renewed for CTV Comedy Channel. Previously announced Crave Original series renewals include SHORESY (Season 5), SISTERS (Season 2), CANADA'S DRAG RACE (Season 6), SLAYCATION (Season 2), and THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS (Season 2).





(Season 5), (Season 2), (Season 6), (Season 2), and (Season 2). Upcoming slate of Canadian original content for Bell Media specialty channels USA Network, Oxygen True Crime, CTV Wild, CTV Nature, and CTV Speed includes: DISASTERS AT SEA (Season 4), FORENSIC FACTOR (Season 9), HIGHWAY THRU HELL (Season 14), MY PET ATE WHAT!? (Season 2), THE LAST CAPTAINS (Season 2), THE MIGHTIEST (Season 2 and 3), and TIMBER TITANS (Season 4).





Network, Oxygen True Crime, CTV Wild, CTV Nature, and CTV Speed includes: (Season 4), (Season 9), (Season 14), (Season 2), (Season 2), (Season 2 and 3), and (Season 4). Noovo renews fan-favourite series BIG BROTHER CÉLÉBRITÉS (Season 6), LE MAITRE DU JEU (Season 4), LES TRAITRES (Season 3), and QUEL TALENT ! (Season 2).





(Season 6), (Season 4), (Season 3), and (Season 2). Bell Media Studios celebrates a decade of CTV YOUR MORNING with a Season 10 renewal, in addition to new seasons of ETALK (Season 24), THE SOCIAL (Season 13), and THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG (Season 3).





with a Season 10 renewal, in addition to new seasons of (Season 24), (Season 13), and (Season 3). New Crave Original and Crave-supported documentaries include: A LIFETIME IN PHOTOBOOTHS, HOSER: THE MOVIE, RELAX, OPEN YOUR EYES, SAINTS & WARRIORS, SKINNAMARINK FOREVER, TURTLE ISLAND RAP, and WONDERLAND OF CHAOS.

Bell Media's new English and French-language original entertainment production slate includes the following, with additional titles to be announced. For returning series, click here.

New Series:

ABOVE SUSPICION – Crave

Directed by Jason Lapeyre, the three-part docuseries explores the terrifying case of Colonel Russell Williams, the former Canadian Air Force Base Commander and pilot who was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jessica Lloyd and Corporal Marie-France Comeau in 2020, and 82 counts of breaking and entering. Williams was a decorated pilot and spent time flying Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and other dignitaries whilst committing these crimes. The series features unprecedented access to former OPP officer and master interrogator, Jim Smyth. (Peacock Alley Entertainment)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

ANNA PIGEON – USA Network

ANNA PIGEON is Bell Media's first co-commission with Versant's USA Network. ANNA PIGEON is a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever. While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way. The series is based on the best-selling novels by Nevada Barr. Award-winning Canadian Morwyn Brebner is showrunner and Lea Thompson directs, with the pair executive producing alongside Todd Berger, Julie Di Cresce, Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson, Sonia Hosko, and Gordon Gilbertson. (Cineflix Studios and December Films)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

APRÈS OD MEXIQUE – Crave (French language)

A few months after OCCUPATION DOUBLE MEXIQUE, the cast look back on the adventure that changed their lives. Opening up like never before, they share shocking revelations, tears, break-ups, friendships, and new beginnings ahead. In APRÈS OD MEXIQUE the intimacy of their daily lives is discover in what lies beneath the surface after OCCUPATION DOUBLE MEXIQUE. (Productions J)

Genre: Unscripted

Number of episodes: 7 x 12

BLUE COLLAR – Crave

BLUE COLLAR is a one-way ticket to hilarity, sweat stains, and an epic journey into the under-appreciated world of blue-collar jobs. Each episode follows Dan Petronijevic (LETTERKENNY, THE TRADES) as he straps on his hard hats, steel-toed boots, and high-vis vests for a first-hand experience into the world of construction workers, electricians, and oil riggers. (Blink49)

Genre: Unscripted

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

BON COP BAD COP – Crave (French language, available with English subtitles) *Previously Announced*

In this series, David Bouchard and Martin Ward team up again, leading a police investigation in an Indigenous community. This time, they team up with a new generation of police officers, just as unorthodox as the original tandem. (Attraction and Panik Fictions Inc)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 6 x 60

THE BORDERLINE (fka UNDERBELLY) – Crave *Previously Announced*

In a quiet riverside town in the Thousand Islands, Officer Henry Roland (Stephen Amell) finds evidence linking a case of missing illegal substances to his childhood best friend, Tommy Hawley (Hamza Haq), with whom he shares a dark secret. As Henry embarks on a mission to save his friend, a ruthless British crime family, led by matriarch May Ferguson (Minnie Driver), is also on the hunt for the drugs and Tommy. (Shaftesbury)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 6 x 60

CHAUSSEURS D'HERITIERS – Canal D (French language)

CHAUSSEURS D'HERITIERS follows genealogists Christophe and Olivier in their quest to find unsuspecting heirs who may not have known the deceased. Through thrilling investigations, this series uncovers family secrets, reconstructs shocking stories, and explores the collective history of Québec and beyond. (Torq)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 10 x 30

THE CHRISTINE JESSOP STORY – Crave

On Oct. 3, 1984, Christine Jessop went missing. Three months later her body was found, and it would be another 35 years until the mystery was "solved". For the first time, Christine's family speaks about her disappearance and the case that captivated Canada. A story of corrupt policing, revolutionary forensics, and a family forced to go through the unthinkable. (Alibi Entertainment)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

CONVOI DU NORD – Canal D (French language)

Too remote? Too risky? Too heavy? The road disappears after 45 days? No problem. These truckers, trained the hard way, take the jobs that others refuse and get the job done, regardless of hostile circumstances. Steeve Gobeil heads up a transportation service based in La Doré, Saguenay Lac St Jean, with a unique expertise: accepting high-risk mandates deemed too dangerous to complete. (Sphère Média)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 10 x 30

LES CRUES – Crave (French language, available with English subtitles) *Previously Announced*

LES CRUES follows the ups and downs of Marie-Lyne and Eve, who have been at odds since their comedy tour, Su'l gros vin, and decide to bury the hatchet to realize an old fantasy: creating a wine of their own. With the help of a mysterious businesswoman, the two thirty-somethings buy a vineyard, only to find that their big dream soon becomes their worst nightmare. Surrounded by colorful characters, including Eve's boyfriend, Marie-Lyne and Eve realize the importance of preserving their friendship. (Juste pour rire)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

DÉRIVE – Crave (French language, available with English subtitles) *Previously Announced*

Daniel Major, a prodigious pianist, finds himself unable to play. To heal, he must uncover the latent trauma causing his blockage. His quest for the truth, fraught with danger and pitfalls, leads him to a most disturbing revelation, leaving Daniel to face an agonizing moral dilemma. (Zone 3)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 8 x 60

HEATED RIVALRY – Crave

From executive producer, director, and writer Jacob Tierney, and based on Rachel Reid's best-selling cult classic novel, this six-part series is a steamy romance set in the world of hockey. Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings for each other. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can't ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there's room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile - and powerful - as real love. Alongside Williams and Storrie, the dynamic ensemble cast includes François Arnaud, Robbie GK, Sophie Nélisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Dylan Walsh, and Christina Chang. (Accent Aigu Entertainment)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 6 x 60

HOCKEY FANATICS – Crave

From creator, showrunner, and director, Alex Scrymgeour, host Dave Foley and special celebrity guests – including Mike Myers, Jason Priestley, Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser, Scott Wolf, Scott Bakula, Jay Baruchel, and Nico Tortorella – travel across North America to explore the passion, culture, and heart-stopping action of hockey fandom in the ultimate celebration of the sport and the cities they call home. (Shadow Pine Studios & Scrimmy Media)

Genre: Unscripted

Number of episodes: 8 x 30

ILS VÉCURENT HEUREUX – Crave (French language, available with English subtitles) *Previously Announced*

On their wedding day, Emma and Léo, both 25, think they understand everything about love and commitment. But can they survive the desire to shake up convention? Through their journey, and that of their friends who all have their own views on love, each character seeks to achieve happiness by deconstructing the codes of heteronormativity at the risk of losing their footing. (Passez Go)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 10 x 30

JE TE TIENS – Crave (French language, available with English subtitles) *Previously Announced*

When Raphaëlle, a young beneficiary attendant, becomes Mathias' grandfather's caregiver, she falls under his spell and that of his lover, Macha, a free-spirited young woman who works as a sexual assistant. What begins as an innocent fascination gradually turns into an obsession. Sneaky and determined, she manages to interfere in the couple's affairs, until she takes control of their lives. (Passez Go)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 8 x 60

LUC LE MILLIARDAIRE? – Crave (French language, available with English subtitles) *Previously Announced*

Raised from nothing in a low-income housing project by a mother on welfare, Luc Poirier has built an empire worth close to $1 billion from a few bags of candy. An extraordinary life story showing a meteoric rise through the eyes of the man who knows best how to put money stories into words: Pierre-Yves McSween. (Sphère Média)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

MAKE YOURSELF OVER – Crave

A fast-paced, half-hour, 16-episode competition series that sees contestants trying – and failing – to recreate iconic looks that capitalize on popular beauty trends and genres. (Scott Brothers Entertainment)

Genre: Unscripted Competition

Number of episodes: 16 x 30

MASTERCHEF CANADA – CTV *Previously Announced*

The familiar and beloved format, MASTERCHEF CANADA features everyday Canadians who strive to become culinary masters. Competing in high stakes cooking challenges, home cooks face off to secure the MASTERCHEF CANADA title and take home the $100,000 cash prize. Season 8 welcomes three new judges to the panel, MASTERCHEF CANADA Season 3 winner, Mary Berg, former TOP CHEF judge Hugh Acheson, and Chef and owner of Patois Toronto, Craig Wong. (MEM)

Genre: Unscripted Competition

Number of episodes: 11 x 60

MATCH GAME – CTV

Hosted by Martin Short, each week MATCH GAME features four contestants vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. (Fremantle and Attraction)

Genre: Unscripted Competition

Number of episodes: 8 x 60

MONSTER TRUCKS EN TOURNÉE – CANAL D (French language)

A never-before-seen behind-the-scenes look at Monster Spectacular, the Canadian colossus of motorized entertainment, MONSTER TRUCKS EN TOURNÉE dives right into the heart of the biggest monster truck show in the country, following their extensive Canadian tour and the development of an all-new extreme circus show. Behind the company lies three generations of enthusiasts: Richard Arel, 77, the pioneer who assembled Québec's first monster truck; Christian Arel, 55, who launched the first shows in the 1980s; and Matthew Arel, 28, the new president determined to propel Monster Spectacular to new heights, accompanied by his right-hand man, Sylvain "Sly" Chevalier. Viewers will also follow motocross racers and athletes as they train and maintain their machines while attempting the most extreme stunts. Between the roar of overpowered engines, gravity-defying jumps, technical breakdowns and numerous logistical challenges, we witness epic events orchestrated by a team of enthusiasts putting their arm oil to the service of adrenalin and extreme sports. (Urbania)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 8 x 30

LES MORIN-PERRAS SOUS LE MÊME TOÎT – Crave (French language) *Previously Announced*

Maripier Morin convinced her husband Jean-Philippe Perras to embark on a project as ambitious as it was unpredictable: transforming their home into a multi-generation residence to accommodate Jean-Philippe's parents. While this venture has the potential to improve their daily lives now and in the long-term, it also promises to bring chaos in the months to come. Between the challenges of construction, family compromises, and busy careers, will Maripier and Jean-Philippe be able to bring their vision to life? Beyond the difficulties, witness the realization of a heartfelt project that will allow three generations to live under the same roof. (Attraction)

Genre: Unscripted

Number of episodes: 10 x 30

NARCO MENNONITES – Crave

The unlikely true story of how a group of Canadian Mennonites got into bed with the Mexican cartels becoming drug lords themselves: the original Mennonite mob. (MEM in association with Last Word Entertainment)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: TBD

PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA – Crave *Previously Announced*

PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA is the Canadian adaptation of the globally renowned fashion competition series, which sees some of the country's most exciting designers competing in a captivating series of challenges for their ultimate industry breakthrough. Canadian powerhouses Coco Rocha (host and judge), Jeanne Beker (judge), Spencer Badu (judge), and Aurora James (mentor) are set to join PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, helping determine who truly has what it takes to make it in the fashion industry. The series is produced in collaboration with Fashion at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). The PROJECT RUNWAY format is licensed for Canada from Fremantle. Spyglass Media Group owns the format for PROJECT RUNWAY. (Bell Media Studios)

Genre: Unscripted Competition

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

REVIVAL – CTV Sci-Fi Channel *Previously Announced*

Set in the rural town of Wausau, Wisconsin, fear and tension run high amongst the locals when the recently deceased suddenly return to town. Branded as the Revived, the not-so-dead appear the same as they did before death, behaving as if they were not previously buried in the ground. As the phenomenon fuels unrest in town, Officer Dana Cypress (Melanie Scrofano, WYNONNA EARP) finds herself working on a messy case where everyone, living or Revived, is a suspect for murder even when the victim is no longer dead. (Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

SEOUL PALACE – Crave

In the early 1970s, an exiled Korean rock star, Lee Sang-Bin, seizes a path to redemption and relevancy when he's serendipitously charged with running the first Asian nightclub in Toronto. Amidst the backdrop of tumultuous cultural change and boiling racial tensions in the city, Sang-Bin must reckon with his past, while unexpectedly navigating the future of the city. Inspired by the true events surrounding the founding of the now-iconic Toronto rock hall, Lee's Palace, this six-episode drama is a wide-screen portrait of the immigrant experience, the enduring armor of love, and the power of music when it's coursing through your veins. (Banger Films)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 6 x 60

SIGIL – Crave

Devery Jacobs and OSCAR-nominated filmmaker Chris Lavis present SIGIL, a new eight-part fantasy-horror series that blends live action and animation into a mind-bending and exhilarating spectacle. (Triscope Studios)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 8 x 60

SLO PITCH – CTV and Crave

A queer underdog slo pitch team chases their dreams of making it to the beer league championships. Beer. Baseball. Lesbians. Something for everyone. (Shaftesbury, Pageboy)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 10 x 30

TELLE MÈRE, TELLE FILLE – CANAL VIE (French language) * Previously Announced *

Hosted by Marie-Claude Barrette, mother-daughter duos take part in revealing therapy sessions and activities designed to shed light on their differences and similarities. The goal? To work on their relationship to grow from the experience and consider the possibility of a richer, healthier, and more fulfilling bond. (Trio Orange)

Genre: Unscripted

Number of episodes: 10 x 30

TEMPTATION UNDER THE SUN – Crave

Based on Québec's hit series OCCUPATION DOUBLE: TENTATIONS AU SOLEIL, Canada's hottest new reality show brings together the country's most daring singles as they face seductive challenges and unexpected twists under the Mediterranean sun. The stakes are high and contestants earn points to unlock key advantages—but only the boldest and most compatible couple will make it to the end and return home with an impressive cash prize. (Productions J)

Genre: Unscripted

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

TOM GREEN'S FUNNY FARM – Crave

TOM GREEN'S FUNNY FARM features legendary comedian Tom Green as he engages guests in extended, magazine-style interviews on his farm in rural Ontario. Each episode features Tom hosting a variety of special guests – from stand-up comedians, prominent celebrities, and quirky country experts – all with an emphasis on how proud Tom is to be a Canadian. Episodes also feature Tom visiting historic sites and local villages where he learns more about Canada's rural heritage. (Tom Green Productions)

Genre: Unscripted

Number of episodes: 8 x 60

TOUJOURS CANADIENS – Crave (French language, available with English subtitles)

The rich history of the Montreal Canadiens is replete with legends. But what defines a legend? It is more than goals, trophies, and years of service. It is the intangibles: the marriage of performance and dedication; a determination to succeed beyond sacrifice. These elite few were enigmas as much as they were heroes. These are their stories as they have never been told. Stories of success masking fear, stories of battles masking pain. Three men: an artist, a warrior, and a determined and dedicated agitator, all of whom became synonymous with the famous logo. Decades after the last whistle, Stephane Richer, Chris Nilan, and Claude Lemieux remain: Always Canadiens. (RDS)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 3 x 60

Untitled Jared Keeso Series – Crave (New Metric Media)

Genre: Comedy

Number of episodes: 6 x 30

Untitled True Crime Docuseries – Crave

True crime is all the rage in television, films, and podcasts but sometimes the bad guys get away with it. Not this time. Can a group of criminally wronged individuals seek redemptive justice? A group of victims band together to unravel a mystery and seek their rightful comeuppance. (Neshama Entertainment)

Genre: Docuseries

Number of episodes: 4 x 60

WEST HARBOUR HEROES – USA Network

From the producers of EAST HARBOUR HEROES, a heart-pounding adventure series that plunges into the relentless action along Canada's powerful Pacific coastline as a cast of resilient characters live and work in British Columbia's rough and rugged harbours. Home to two of North America's biggest ports where over 5,000 large ships dock every day, it's the busiest Marine Search and Rescue territory in the nation. With hundreds of emergency operations per year, it's all hands on deck to thrive and survive along BC's 27,000 kilometers of Pacific coastline. Whether it's rescuing people in need or ensuring safe passage for whales and other marine mammals, towering mountains, heavy winds, staggering swells or epic rains won't stop these heroes from keeping the harbours humming. (Attraction)

Genre: Unscripted

Number of episodes: 10 x 60

YAGA – Crave

The myth of the witch Baba Yaga is reinvigorated when a private investigator comes to a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery and finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, a sexy university professor with a taste for younger men, and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives and ancient magic. (Front Street Pictures and Blink 49 Studios)

Genre: Drama

Number of episodes: 8 x 30 (4 x 60)

New Movies and Documentaries:

A LIFETIME IN PHOTOBOOTHS – Crave

A tenacious drag king fights to protect analogue photobooths, sanctuaries for self-expression and queer identity, from becoming yet another casualty of the modern digital world.

(EyeSteel (PB) Productions Inc. / Four Thousand Words Productions Inc.)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

WHAT MOVES YOU?: THE ART OF DANCE (working title) Crave *Previously Announced*

From award-winning director Kevin John Fitzgerald and critically acclaimed producer Anand Ramaya comes a highly anticipated immersive cinematic experience that dares us to come alive. This documentary traces the unprecedented Indigenous–African origins of dance, revealing how it has evolved through music, community, and cultures. It explores how dance has long served as both a form of resistance and a powerful means of expression across societies over time. Featuring rare archival footage, intimate cinéma vérité, and lush cinematography, this innovative theatrical feature awakens the soul and ignites inspiration through the beauty, passion, and courage of some of the world's most celebrated dancers on a journey of connection. The film, which is based on a series, features legendary performers including James Brown, Phil Wizard, Moncell Durden, Ken Swift, Lady-C, Mykel Fonts, Don Campbellock, B-Boy Neguin, and Cree Asian. (Hip Hop Films, Karma Film)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

BEAUTY KINGS – Crave *Previously Announced*

Bodybuilding, spray-on abs and gender politics: Welcome to the world of BEAUTY KINGS, a documentary exploring the transitioning nature of masculinity through the lives of men from different countries as they compete in a leading international male beauty pageant. (Fathom Film Group Ltd)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

CLAIRTONE (fka AUDOPHILIA) – Crave *Previously Announced*

Acclaimed director Ron Mann delves into the captivating rise and fall of CLAIRTONE, an audacious Canadian electronics company founded by Peter Munk and David Gilmour during the vibrant 1960s. Renowned for their high-end stereos and color televisions that epitomized iconic mid-century design, CLAIRETONE soared to international acclaim, becoming a symbol of Canadian ingenuity and modernity. However after six years of spectacular growth, CLAIRTONE's collision with economic challenges led to their dramatic decline. (Sphinx Productions)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

GÉNÉRATIONS BURNOUT – Crave (French language) * Previously Announced *

In an overloaded society, where personal success merges with productivity and notifications never stop, two generations are sounding the alarm. GÉNÉRATIONS BURNOUT gives a voice to Canadians between the ages of 20 and 39 who have cracked but have also resisted. Through intimate testimonies and lucid experts, this documentary dismantles clichés: no, this is not a fragile generation, but a conscious one. Aware that work has changed, reference points have exploded, the effects of social networks on our minds, climate anxiety, and precariousness gnaw away at tomorrow. GÉNÉRATIONS BURNOUT is also a glimmer of light. A search for meaning. A step back. An attempt to rebuild differently, with less pressure, more mutual aid, and more truth. Above all, it's an invitation to listen to ourselves, to slow down, and remember that taking care of ourselves is not a luxury, but a necessity.(The Offner Productions)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 60

HOSER: THE MOVIE – Crave

From Mark McKinney and yap films, this documentary explores one of the most iconic and misunderstood elements of Canadian culture: the "hoser," a uniquely Canadian archetype who proudly embodies the country's rough-around-the-edges charm. But behind the jokes and slaw-jawed stare is a Canadian icon that has been hiding in plain sight. Long portrayed on the world stage as "America's Little Brother," Canadians have politely held their tongue for decades. But today, as insanity reigns below the 49th parallel, senseless trade wars upend hundreds of years of goodwill, and the American government outright threatens to make Canada the 51st state, the Hoser offers a window in just what it means to be Canadian in 2025. Co-directed and produced by Nick and Mark McKinney. (yap films)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

JÉRÉMIE : RENDEZ-VOUS À LA PLAGE – Crave (French language)

JÉRÉMIE : RENDEZ-VOUS À LA PLAGE follows the choral quest of Claudia Bouvette, Lou-Pascal Tremblay, and their former comrades as they set foot on the set of their show, JÉRÉMIE. During this reunion, the auditions, the first encounters between the cast, memories of filming, the impact of the series on their lives, and their relationship with the public are recounted to cast a critical and embodied eye on the period of emerging adulthood. (Zone 3)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 60

MODERN WHORE – Crave *Previously Announced*

From director Nicole Bazuin, MODERN WHORE is a hybrid documentary that reimagines popular depictions of sex work through the lived experiences of writer, performer, and sex worker, Andrea Werhun. Based on her memoir Modern Whore, Andrea grapples with social stigma and reclaims her narrative in a series of funny, heartbreaking, and surprising stories. Directed by Nicole Bazuin and Produced by Lauren Grant, Nicole Bazuin and Andrea Werhun. (Clique Pictures and Virgin Twins)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 80

MONTANA MAVERICKS – CTV Life Channel

Heather is a New York City girl and best-selling author on a mission to conquer writer's block and avoid paying back an advance on her next book. Her plans take a sudden swerve when she inherits a family ranch in Montana. With her two best friends, Heather heads out for an adventure intent on a quick sale but is blindsided both by the ranch's dilapidated condition and by Cliff, the charming cowboy veterinarian next door who challenges her city ideals. Heather and her friends find more than they bargained for in this big sky adventure. (In association with Centinel Media, Harlequin Studios and Fremantle. A Neshama Entertainment Production)

Genre: Made-for-television film

Number of episodes: 1 x 120

MY NIGHTMARE STALKER – Oxygen True Crime

In this ripped-from-the-headlines new documentary, actress, mother, and survivor Eva LaRue bravely steps forward to reveal how she and her daughter Kaya survived 12 years of terror at the hands of their stalker, "Freddy Krueger". (Forte Entertainment)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

ORDINARY GIRL IN A TIARA – CTV Life Channel

When vintage fashion devotee Caro Cartwright agrees to harbor her childhood nemesis turned couture heiress, Philippa Levreaux, fireworks explode. Despite their differences, these two women help each other wrangle the challenges around them to find a way forward, be their best selves, and fulfill their dreams. This tale of style and moxie proves that opposites not only attract, but can enrich the lives of anyone willing to take a chance on themselves and on true love. (In association with Centinel Media, Harlequin Studios and Fremantle. A Neshama Entertainment Production)

Genre: Made-for-television film

Number of episodes: 1 x 120

PAWS IN THE CITY – CTV Life Channel

Issa is a social media wiz on the rise, but when a mishap on her watch accidentally ruins a young starlet's career – making Issa the most unemployable social media manager in Manhattan – she has no choice but to take the first job she can find. Which means caring for Camila, a glossy-maned and capricious dachshund diva. While ferrying Camila from playdates to pet psychics, Issa realizes the dog's bark is worse than her bite - much like Camila's attractive, yet reclusive owner, Theo. What starts as a way to keep a roof over her and her 14-year-old sister's heads, turns into an opportunity for Issa to showcase her skills, reunite her family, and might just be the key to her success in life and love. (In association with Centinel Media, Harlequin Studios and Fremantle. A Neshama Entertainment Production)

Genre: Made-for-television film

Number of episodes: 1 x 120

RECIPE FOR ROMANCE – CTV Life Channel

Sari is given the long overdue opportunity to prove herself when her parents head for vacation, placing the family's coffee shop in her hands. Sari's big plans are derailed when a bakery run by the annoyingly handsome and charming Gabe opens up right next door. This launches a prank war to end all prank wars, bringing Sari and Gabe together in a story of love, family, community, and irresistibly delicious pastries. In the week leading up to the big Little Manila Festival, the two competitors will clash, kiss and make-up as they navigate their desire for each other and for success. (In association with Centinel Medial, Harlequin Studios and Fremantle. A Circle Blue and Freddie Films Production in association with Neshama Entertainment)

Genre: Made-for-television film

Number of episodes: 1 x 120

RELAX, OPEN YOUR EYES – Crave

Meet Carrie Wong, a quirky young mother of two who is quickly ascending the ranks of the global Cryonics community with a singular obsession: to create life everlasting for herself, her husband Witek, and their children. After the tragic death of a member of her tight knit Cryonics community shakes her confidence in her capacity to safely freeze people, she and Witek invest their life savings to build an experimental medical facility, The Futurist Club, in an attempt to turn science fiction into reality. (Grand Scheme)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

SAINTS & WARRIORS – Crave

A Hot Docs audience favourite documentary featuring leaders of iconic Indigenous-Haida basketball team, the Skidegate Saints, as they compete for two titles: defending their championship title at the 2024 All Native Basketball Tournament, and the political title battle for their lands and waters. (InnoNative, Grand Scheme, Uninterrupted Canada)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

SAVVY SHELDON FEELS GOOD AS HELL – CTV Life Channel

Savvy Sheldon is juggling a lot. A high-stress, low-thanks job, a situationship which has run its course, and the love-worn kitchen she inherited from her cherished grandma who left Savvy her love of cooking and a treasure trove of recipes. Supported by her ride or die mom and best friend, Savvy decides to take control of her destiny and sets out on some renovations, from her career to her kitchen. Isaiah, the dashing contractor, falls for more than Savvy's delectable cuisine and may just be the secret ingredient to heating up Savvy's love life as she finds her true calling. (In association with Centinel Media, Harlequin Studios and Fremantle. A Neshama Entertainment Production)

Genre: Made-for-television film

Number of episodes: 1 x 120

SECOND GUESSING FATE – CTV Life Channel

Gemma is a successful event planner with a full life. She has pretty much given up on dating until a fortune teller mysteriously shows up at one of her perfectly planned parties and predicts that Gemma is one last horrible date away from true love. When Gemma goes on what she hopes is her last blind date with Nick, anything and everything goes wrong, including crashing her car into a handsome wealthy stranger, Enzo. When the fortune teller's predictions start to materialize, once cynical Gemma is ready to take a leap of faith. But, is Gemma misreading the signs? Only fate knows what's in store for her. (In association with Centinel Media, Harlequin Studios and Fremantle. A Neshama Entertainment Production)

Genre: Made-for-television film

Number of episodes: 1 x 120

SKINNAMARINK FOREVER – Crave

SKINNAMARINK FOREVER is the unlikely story of three children's entertainers, whose rise to prominence in Canada changed the landscape of children's music forever. It tells the story of the past, present, and future of Sharon, Lois & Bram; from the humble beginnings of their self-funded first album, to the peak of their success, selling out auditoriums across North America, to asking the question, why, 45 years after their career began, is there a resurgence of people seeking their same message of love, acceptance and inclusion? (Wildling Pictures)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

SINGHS IN THE RING – Crave *Previously Announced*

SINGHS IN THE RING follows the wild, pile-driving phenomenon, The Great Gama Singh of Stampede Wrestling. From the old school 1970s era to now, this colourful and infectiously fun documentary rides the ropes of a Punjabi immigrant's journey to Canadian icon, while his son Raj Singh wrestles his way to keep the family legacy going strong. (Fennessey Films & Score G Productions)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

TURTLE ISLAND RAP – Crave

TURTLE ISLAND RAP follows three young Indigenous rappers over a year as they fight to make it in the music industry, strive to be free of colonialism, and challenge prejudice through their art. (Scenario Media)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

WONDERLAND OF CHAOS – Crave

WONDERLAND OF CHAOS is about the mythic Mad Hatter's Tea Party, a 1980s kids party venue created and run by teenagers, with a lore that ventures into urban legend. An oral history written by Sheila Heti summed it up as: "every weekend, a new group of unsuspecting middle-class Toronto parents would drop off their 7-12 year-olds for an hour or two of birthday revelry, replete with bodily endangerment, ritual humiliation, and untold heath-code violations." (Jen Markowitz & Jacob Ulrich)

Genre: Documentary

Number of episodes: 1 x 90

About Bell Media Original Programming

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed English and French original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers and global content powerhouses. Scripted series commissioned by CTV include SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, SIGHT UNSEEN, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, and ACTING GOOD; with unscripted series THE TRAITORS CANADA, MASTERCHEF CANADA, and record-breaking Canadian format THE AMAZING RACE CANADA; as well as quiz series BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS. Crave Originals include hit series LETTERKENNY, SHORESY, THE TRADES, LATE BLOOMER, THE OFFICE MOVERS, and CANADA'S DRAG RACE; award-winning drama LITTLE BIRD; docuseries BILLIONNAIRE MURDERS, THUNDER BAY, and THE REBUILD: INSIDE THE MONTREAL CANADIENS; as well as dozens of acclaimed feature documentaries. Bell Media's factual series and franchises include HIGHWAY THRU HELL, FORENSIC FACTOR, and MY PET ATE WHAT!?. Bell Media and Sphere Abacus also distributes a slate of original scripted and unscripted series, including LATE BLOOMER, THE OFFICE MOVERS, MARK MCKINNEY NEEDS A HOBBY, EVOLVING VEGAN, THE MIGHTIEST, and more. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at http://www.bellmedia.ca/.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Sphere Abacus, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Audience Manager, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell Attribution Insights, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Live Connected TV and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

