TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell Media today announces the launch of Addressable TV (ATV), a game-changing innovation that delivers tailored ads to TV audiences, across its premium linear and Video on Demand (VOD) content on CTV, CTV2, and Noovo, as well as a selection of English and French speciality channels. ATV reaches viewers through the Bell Fibe TV app across Connected TV, mobile, and web platforms, and is set to launch on next generation set top boxes later this year.

Addressable TV provides a personalized ad experience to specific households or devices, based on demographic and behavioural data across VOD, livestreams, and linear content and makes Bell Media the first Canadian broadcaster to offer the technology on linear channels through a Canadian broadcast distributor. Bell Media's ATV solution leverages the largest source of Canadian household insights, including Bell's premium first party data, for precise targeting to an advertiser's core audience. Currently the service offers 19 pre-built segments, with the ability to build custom segments using Bell Analytics on the way. Additionally, more than 50 Bell first party segments, as well as segments from Environics and thinktv, are set to launch in the coming months.

"The launch of Addressable TV on linear channels through a Canadian broadcast distributor represents a seismic shift in Canadian advertising and Bell Media is proud to be the first to introduce it to the market," said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Sports, Bell Media. "By combining the power and impact of television with the targeting and personalization of digital advertising, ATV will improve consumer experience by delivering relevant ads, leading to higher conversion rates, and improved ROI for the advertiser."

"Bell Media continues to be a major innovator in Canada, consistently providing increased flexibility to our partners to target their audiences across all our platforms," said Nauby Jacob, Senior Vice-President, Consumer and Media Products, Bell Media. "With our exciting linear TV solution, along with Bell DSP and SAM, we offer the most comprehensive ad tech in Canada and are excited to collaborate across the industry with Canadian broadcast distributors, media companies, ad agencies, and brands."

With Bell Media's Addressable TV, advertisers gain access to premium inventory, improved efficiency of ad spend, as well as enhanced measurement capabilities. The launch of ATV is an exciting addition to the improvements and investments that Bell Media is making into its advanced advertising solutions. ATV is now available directly through a Bell Media's sales representative as a managed service, with programmatic availability launching in the coming months, exclusively on Bell DSP.

