MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Bell Media today unveiled noovo.info , a website dedicated entirely to news, which represents the final piece to Noovo's multi-platform news division. Helmed by a talented and experienced editorial team, noovo.info presents information in a variety of ways: news articles, video reports, columns and exclusive features.

The noovo.info site relies on contributions from a number of columnists and experts, including Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur, Valérie Beaudoin, Camille Lopez, Patrick Déry, Victor Henriquez, Luc Ferrandez and Léa Stréliski, who all bring a unique perspective to the digital editorial team.

The new platform reinforces Noovo Info's intent to approach news differently, notably through the distribution of information on social media and including the creation of a digital journalist position dedicated to content creation on TikTok and Instagram. These short news videos aim to reach younger audiences.

"With the deployment of a new digital destination that increases the reach of Noovo Info, Bell Media continues to invest in Noovo and create a healthy competition within Quebec's media landscape," stated Karine Moses, Bell Media's Senior Vice President, Content Development and News, and Bell's Vice Chair, Quebec. "Bell Media maintains its commitment to build a modern, original and distinctive voice while reaching wider audiences on all platforms."

"Less than a year ago, we launched the Noovo Info news division. Today, we enhanced it by introducing a new digital offering. Thanks to the tireless work by our teams, we deliver on our overall news strategy, which is to provide highly relevant multi-platform content that reaches all audiences at their convenience, on the platform of their choice, everywhere in Quebec," noted Suzane Landry, Vice President, Content Development, Programming and News. "The noovo.info site will complement our news shows on Noovo and Noovo.ca, daily news reports on radio, podcasts and on social media."

EXCLUSIVE REPORTS FOR NOOVO.INFO

Along with news, noovo.info delivers a unique reporting style. Available now exclusively on noovo.info, "DANS LES LIMBES DE LA DPJ - LE CALVAIRE DES PARENTS INNOCENTS" by journalist Audrey-Ruel Manseau shines a light on the never-ending nightmare experienced by good parents suspected of mistreating their children. Some even temporarily lose custody and must fight for months to prove their innocence. Noovo Info followed the Pigeon family, who went through this difficult, obstacle-strewn ordeal, over a period of several months. The Granby case and the Laurent Commission have shown that the Director of Youth Protection (DYP) is overlooking incidents of mistreatment, but at the other end of the spectrum, overzealous enforcement also occurs, which can have serious repercussions. Drawing on their experience, Valérie Assouline and Marie-France Ouimet, lawyers specializing in family law and youth protection, help shed light on a troubling reality that could affect any family, no matter how irreproachable.

ABOUT NOOVO INFO

Noovo Info is Bell Media's French-language news division. Representing the diversity of Quebec's society, its team of TV, radio and digital journalists provides coverage of current events across Quebec. Its programming adds a new voice in francophone news, leading to greater editorial variety in Quebec.

The NOOVO LE FIL shows broadcast on Noovo and Noovo.ca are the cornerstones of the news division. The noovo.info site offers exclusive, original features. On the radio, journalists report the latest news for regional stations in the ÉNERGIE, Rouge fm and Boom networks throughout Quebec.

About Noovo

Noovo is the network that does things differently! Reality TV, comedy, variety, and fiction from here and abroad: Noovo's rich, entertaining and unifying programming offers an escape from everyday life. Noovo shatters the conventional television model by offering content on all platforms, for everyone, everywhere, all the time. A division of Bell Media, Noovo includes television stations in Montréal, Québec, Saguenay, Sherbrooke, and Trois-Rivières, as well as affiliates stations in Gatineau, Rivière-du-Loup and Val-d'Or. The network's ad-supported VOD service Noovo.ca provides access to all of the brand's original programming in addition to exclusive content. To explore the Noovo universe, visit noovo.ca.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 27 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; streaming services Crave, TSN Direct and RDS Direct; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 109 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Pinewood Toronto Studios, Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

