Bell Media Congratulates TV and Film Production Partners on Record 249 Nominations for the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media proudly congratulates its production partners, internal team members, and talent involved in the creation of content nominated for the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards.

Announced this morning by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, Bell Media received 249 nominations for the prestigious awards, the most it has received since the awards were introduced in 2013. This year, Bell Media productions secured 165 nominations across television and digital categories, while Crave-supported films received 84 nominations.

"Congratulations to our talented team and our industry-leading production partners on Bell Media's record 249 Canadian Screen Award nominations," said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. "These honours are a tribute to our platinum content slate that informs, engages, and entertains Canadian audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast each day."

Highlights for Bell Media nominations across original programming, films, and specials include:

Crave and APTN Original drama series LITTLE BIRD , co-created by showrunner Jennifer Podemski and head writer Hannah Moscovitch , leads all Canadian Screen Award film and television categories, with 19 nominations, including Best Drama Series.





, co-created by showrunner and head writer , leads all Canadian Screen Award film and television categories, with 19 nominations, including Best Drama Series. Crave original programming garners 63 nominations in total, an increase of more than 90% from last year, and more than any other streamer. The inaugural season of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD is recognized with eight nominations in Reality/Competition categories, while Crave Original comedies BRIA MACK GETS A LIFE , LETTERKENNY, SHORESY , and I HAVE NOTHING earn a combined 15 nominations, including two nods in the Best Comedy Series category. Crave Original docuseries BILLIONAIRE MURDERS , THUNDER BAY , DARK SIDE OF THE RING , DARK SIDE OF COMEDY , and COCAINE, PRISON & LIKES: ISABELLE'S TRUE STORY are nominated for 12 awards.





is recognized with eight nominations in Reality/Competition categories, while Crave Original comedies , , and earn a combined 15 nominations, including two nods in the Best Comedy Series category. Crave Original docuseries , , , , and are nominated for 12 awards. CTV Original series receive 34 total nominations, with the final season of TRANSPLANT securing nine nominations including Best Drama Series, Best Writing, Drama Series, and consecutive Best Lead Performer, Drama Series nominations for Hamza Haq and Laurence Leboeuf , and Best Supporting Performer, Drama for Ayisha Issa . The sophomore season of CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING garners seven nominations, including back-to-back Lead Performer, Comedy for Meaghan Rath and Best Supporting Performer, Comedy for Ennis Esmer . Season 9 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA receives six nominations, including a consecutive Best Reality/Competition Program or Series nomination. The inaugural seasons of SHELVED , THE SPENCER SISTERS , and SULLIVAN'S CROSSING also receive their first Canadian Screen Award nominations.





securing nine nominations including Best Drama Series, Best Writing, Drama Series, and consecutive Best Lead Performer, Drama Series nominations for and , and Best Supporting Performer, Drama for . The sophomore season of garners seven nominations, including back-to-back Lead Performer, Comedy for and Best Supporting Performer, Comedy for . Season 9 of receives six nominations, including a consecutive Best Reality/Competition Program or Series nomination. The inaugural seasons of , , and also receive their first Canadian Screen Award nominations. CTV specialty channels receive 22 nominations across CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and CTV Drama Channel, including nominations for CTV Comedy and APTN original comedy ACTING GOOD, ROAST BATTLE CANADA , and Best Host, Lifestyle for Mary Berg for MARY MAKES IT EASY.

