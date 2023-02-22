Bell Media Congratulates TV and Film Production Partners on 183 Nominations for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell Media congratulates its production partners, internal team members, talent, and all those involved in the creation of productions nominated for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards. Announced earlier today, Bell Media garnered 183 total nominations, comprising 114 television and digital nominations and 69 nominations for Bell Media-supported films.

Bell Media is the proud Platinum Partner of the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, and title sponsor of the Sports Programming and Lifestyle & Reality Awards. The Canadian Screen Awards take place during Canadian Screen Week (April 11-14) at Meridian Hall in Toronto.

"Original Canadian programming is at the heart of Bell Media's content strategy, and we are proud to work alongside and support the Canadian talent and creatives who bring it to life," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice-President, Content Development and News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell. "Congratulations to our Bell Media production teams and partners, who year-after-year continue to reach new heights in creating exceptional Canadian content."

Bell Media nominations across original programming, films, and specials include:

Crave Original series and documentaries garner 33 nominations, an increase of more than 35% from last year. CANADA'S DRAG RACE has nine nominations and competes for its third consecutive win in the Best Reality/Competition Program or Series category; while WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE (EVEN JAY BARUCHEL) has five nominations, including Best Factual Series. LETTERKENNY receives seventh consecutive nod for Best Comedy Series, while debut season of official spin-off SHORESY nets two nominations. The 10-part sketch comedy series PILLOW TALK lands its first nomination while DAVE MERHEJE : I LOVE YOU HABIBI earns a nod for Best Variety or Entertainment Special.







has nine nominations and competes for its third consecutive win in the Best Reality/Competition Program or Series category; while has five nominations, including Best Factual Series. receives seventh consecutive nod for Best Comedy Series, while debut season of official spin-off nets two nominations. The 10-part sketch comedy series PILLOW TALK lands its first nomination while earns a nod for Best Variety or Entertainment Special. After leading television honours at the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards with eight award wins, Season 3 of hit CTV Original drama TRANSPLANT receives eight nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, Best Writing, Drama Series, and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series nominations for Hamza Haq and Laurence Leboeuf .







receives eight nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, Best Writing, Drama Series, and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series nominations for and . The inaugural season of CTV Original comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING receives six nominations, including Best Comedy Series, Best Writing, Comedy, and acting nods for Best Lead Performer, Comedy Series for Meaghan Rath and Best Supporting Performer, Comedy for Ennis Esmer .







receives six nominations, including Best Comedy Series, Best Writing, Comedy, and acting nods for Best Lead Performer, Comedy Series for and Best Supporting Performer, Comedy for . Canada's most-watched summer series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA receives six nominations, including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series.

