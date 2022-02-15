Bell Media Congratulates TV and Film Production Partners on 175 Nominations for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards

– Hit CTV Original drama series TRANSPLANT secures nine nominations including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor, Drama Series for Hamza Haq, and Best Lead Actress, Drama Series for Laurence Leboeuf –

– Crave Original CANADA'S DRAG RACE grows its tally from last year with nine nominations for Season 2, including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series; while Crave Original documentaries garner nine nominations –

– LETTERKENNY receives sixth consecutive nod for Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Actor, Comedy for Jared Kesso –

– Bell Media Studios programming earns 10 nominations including four nods for ETALK –

– CTV Comedy Channel's CORNER GAS ANIMATED scores eight nominations including Best Animated Series; while the debut season of CTV Comedy's ROAST BATTLE CANADA receives three nominations, including Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series –

– CTV Sci-Fi Channel's WYNONNA EARP garners 11 nominations including Best Lead Actress, Drama Series for Melanie Scrofano, Best Lead Actor, Drama Series for Tim Rozon, and Best Writing for Emily Andras –

– TSN secures 10 nominations, including Best Sports Host and three separate nods in the Best Live Sports Event category, including the 2021 IIHF WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GOLD MEDAL GAME; TSN's Kayla Grey honoured with the first ever Changemaker Award –

– CTV News receives 18 nominations, highlighted by Best National Newscast, Best Live News Special, two nominations for Best Local Newscast, and eight nods for W5 –

– Films supported by Bell Media receive 70 nominations, including 11 nominations for Danis Goulet's feature-length directorial debut of Night Raiders, coming soon to Crave –

TORONTO , Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Bell Media congratulates its production partners, internal team members, talent, and all those involved in the creation of productions nominated for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards. Announced earlier today, Bell Media garnered 175 total nominations, comprising 105 television and digital nominations and 70 nominations for Bell Media-supported films.

CTV is the proud Platinum Partner of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards, and the title sponsor of the Sports Programming, Lifestyle & Reality, and Scripted Programs & Performance Awards. The Canadian Screen Awards take place during Canadian Screen Week (April 4-10), via a series of Virtual Awards Presentations.

"Our partners and team members have once again raised the bar in the production of exceptional Canadian television series and films, and we're proud to have these achievements recognized by The Academy," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development and News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell. "We extend our warmest congratulations to all the nominees across the various categories."

Bell Media nominations across original programming, films, and specials include:

Following four wins for its inaugural season at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, Season 2 of CTV Original series TRANSPLANT receives nine nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Writing, Drama Series, Best Lead Actor, Drama Series ( Hamza Haq ), Best Lead Actress, Drama Series ( Laurence Leboeuf ), and Best Supporting Actress, Drama ( Ayisha Issa ).





receives nine nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Writing, Drama Series, Best Lead Actor, Drama Series ( ), Best Lead Actress, Drama Series ( ), and Best Supporting Actress, Drama ( ). With five nominations, CTV Original comedy JANN is recognized for Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actress, Comedy ( Jann Arden ), and Best Guest Performance, Comedy (Michael Bublé).





is recognized for Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actress, Comedy ( ), and Best Guest Performance, Comedy (Michael Bublé). Crave scores 24 nods for its original productions. Fan-favourite CANADA'S DRAG RACE hits the runway with nine nominations for Season 2, including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series. Multiple award-winning series LETTERKENNY receives seven nominations including its sixth nomination for Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Actor, Comedy ( Jared Keeso ). Crave Original documentaries garner nine nominations, including OSCAR PETERSON : BLACK + WHITE, and THE NEW CORPORATION: THE UNFORTUNATELY NECESSARY SEQUEL.





hits the runway with nine nominations for Season 2, including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series. Multiple award-winning series receives seven nominations including its sixth nomination for Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Actor, Comedy ( ). Crave Original documentaries garner nine nominations, including After consecutive wins for Best Host, Lifestyle and Best Lifestyle Program or Series for CTV's MARY'S KITCHEN CRUSH, Mary Berg receives nominations in the same categories for new CTV Life Channel series MARY MAKES IT EASY .





receives nominations in the same categories for new CTV Life Channel series . CTV Sci-Fi's fan-favourite series WYNONNA EARP takes 11 nominations including Best Lead Actress, Drama Series for Melanie Scrofano , and Best Writing, Drama Series for Emily Andras .





takes 11 nominations including Best Lead Actress, Drama Series for , and Best Writing, Drama Series for . The debut season of CTV Comedy's ROAST BATTLE CANADA lands three nominations, including Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series, while CTV Comedy's multiple award-winning series CORNER GAS ANIMATED garners eight nods including Best Animated Program or Series.





lands three nominations, including Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series, while CTV Comedy's multiple award-winning series garners eight nods including Best Animated Program or Series. Bell Media Studios series and specials are nominated for 10 awards, with ETALK earning four, including Best Entertainment News Program or Series. THE SOCIAL and THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW receive one nomination each for Best Talk Program or Series, and CTV YOUR MORNING garners a nomination for Best Morning Show. Additionally, TIFF TRIBUTE AWARDS lands two nods, including Best Live Entertainment Special and Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy.





earning four, including Best Entertainment News Program or Series. and receive one nomination each for Best Talk Program or Series, and CTV YOUR MORNING garners a nomination for Best Morning Show. Additionally, lands two nods, including Best Live Entertainment Special and Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy. CTV NATIONAL NEWS WITH LISA LAFLAMME is recognized with three nominations, including Best National Newscast and Best News Anchor, National for Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme. Toronto's CTV NEWS AT SIX earns two nominations for Best Local Newscast and Best News Anchor, Local for co-hosts Michelle Dubé and Nathan Downer , and Vancouver's CTV NEWS AT SIX garners one nod for Best Local Newscast. W5 receives eight nominations, including Best News or Information Series and Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information for host Avery Haines , and POWER PLAY is nominated for Best Talk Program or Series.





is recognized with three nominations, including Best National Newscast and Best News Anchor, National for Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme. earns two nominations for Best Local Newscast and Best News Anchor, Local for co-hosts Michelle Dubé and , and garners one nod for Best Local Newscast. W5 receives eight nominations, including Best News or Information Series and Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information for host , and is nominated for Best Talk Program or Series. TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, receives 10 nominations for sports coverage and feature programming. The 2021 IIHF WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GOLD MEDAL GAME and 2021 CFL SEASON OPENER each earn two nominations, including Best Live Sports Event. James Duthie , who took home the prize for Best Sports Host for FREE AGENT FRENZY in 2019 and 2020, is nominated once again for the same program and category. TSN Originals AHMED & MUHAMMED and ALEX are recognized for Best Sports Feature Segment, with TSN's historic TORONTO RAPTORS VS. DENVER NUGGETS - ALL-FEMALE BROADCAST garnering a nod for Best Live Sports Event.





Sports Leader, receives 10 nominations for sports coverage and feature programming. The 2021 and each earn two nominations, including Best Live Sports Event. , who took home the prize for Best Sports Host for in 2019 and 2020, is nominated once again for the same program and category. TSN Originals and are recognized for Best Sports Feature Segment, with TSN's historic garnering a nod for Best Live Sports Event. Bell Media-supported feature films receive 70 nods. Nominated films include Night Raiders with an outstanding 11 nominations for Danis Goulet's feature-length directorial debut, coming soon to Crave. Drunken Birds I Les Oiseaux ivres secures six nominations including Best Motion Picture, Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role ( Claude Legault ), and Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role ( Marine Johnson ). Additionally, Night of the Kings I La nuit des rois lands two nods, including Best Motion Picture.

The Canadian Screen Awards also honour the first inaugural recipients of the Changemaker Award, including TSN's Kayla Grey. Honouring those in the media community in Canada who are using their voice or platform to spotlight systemic racism and discrimination.

To view the full press release and list of Bell Media television and film nominations, click here.

SOURCE Bell Media

For further information: Elysia Circelli, Bell Media, 416.803.8387 or [email protected]; Cole Ferguson, Bell Media, 416.576.0390 or [email protected]