Bell Media Congratulates its Partners on 19 Wins at the 2019 Media Innovation Awards

– Bell Media partners took home 13 Gold Awards, four Silver Awards, and two Bronze across television, radio, digital, and out-of-home platforms –

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Bell Media applauds its brand partners, internal team members, and all those involved in the creation of the creative campaigns that garnered 18 wins at the 2019 Media Innovation Awards. Bell Media is a proud sponsor of the Media Innovation Awards which acknowledge the role media plays in the marketing mix while celebrating those responsible for the selection, deployment, and implementation of breakthrough media programs.

Winners include Hershey's Canada for bringing Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) to the masses with Reese The Movie: A Movie About Reese. The film had its world streaming premiere on Crave in June 2019, marking the first time that a movie created and produced by a brand debuted on the platform. Other winners include GE for the "Bring your kitchen to life" campaign in partnership with THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, iHeartRadio's partnership on the "Telus x SonReal" anti-bullying campaign, Brunet's "The Fantastic Pharmacist" in association with Véronique et les Fantastiques, among others, see below for a complete list.

"The recognition of these campaigns by the Media Innovation Awards demonstrates our commitment to our brand partners: to continually push campaigns to new levels of media innovation and creativity that also resonate with our clients, viewers, and listeners," said Justin Stockman Vice-President, Brand Partnerships and Client Strategy, Bell Media "Congratulations to our partners and their teams, and to our in-house teams. We are proud to work alongside you in bringing your unique campaigns to life."

