TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media today announced it has joined onto a strategic partnership that brings TikTok's Pulse Premiere to Canada. A game changer for advertisers in Canada, Pulse Premiere is an advertising solution that gives brands the control and predictability to choose where their ads are placed, adjacent to select publisher partner content on the For You feed.

The new partnership allows ads to be featured adjacent to Bell Media's TikTok content. With Pulse Premiere, advertisers will be able to feature their ads next to Bell Media's high engagement content in key categories including sports and entertainment. Ads will run adjacent to trending content from BarDown, one of Canadian sports media's unquestioned digital leaders, to MuchMusic, the most-followed Canadian entertainment brand on social media, to celebrity interviews and entertainment news from ETALK, to content from Canada's sports leaders, TSN and RDS, and Canada's most-watched television network, CTV.

"This partnership provides something Canadian advertisers have been eagerly awaiting: the opportunity for true brand sell on TikTok," said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, Content and Sales, Bell Media. "This collaboration not only expands our top performing digital inventory, it also underscores our leadership in innovative digital advertising."

Pulse Premiere gives advertisers control and predictability to place their ads directly after content from select publisher content on TikTok's For You feed, opening up new opportunities to engage with dynamic audiences and heighten brand exposure. TikTok ads have been ranked #1 by consumers for capturing attention1, with 73% of TikTok users saying they feel a deeper connection to brands on the platform than on other sites and apps they use2, and 93% of users taking action on content they see in the For You feed3.

As the first Canadian media publisher to join Pulse Premiere, Bell Media joins the ranks of other global leaders and sports leagues that are part of the program, including Condé Nast, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global, Sky Sports, the NHL®️, MLB, MLS and more.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.



1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

