Bell Media Announces Long-Term Partnership with UNINTERRUPTED Canada, Expanding Athlete-Driven Storytelling and Content for Canadian Viewers

– Bell Media becomes UNINTERRUPTED Canada's exclusive Canadian media partner, securing a premium content pipeline for Bell Media's TSN, Crave, and more –

– Partnership kicks off with the exclusive world premiere of original documentary ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE from Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka, Dec. 12 on TSN –

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Bell Media and UNINTERRUPTED Canada announced today a new long-term exclusive partnership, combining the unmatched power of Canada's largest communications company and unparalleled media voice with the authenticity of UNINTERRUPTED's athlete empowerment brand in Canada.

UNINTERRUPTED recently announced a partnership with multi award-winning artist and entrepreneur Drake to expand the brand into Canada. UNINTERRUPTED Canada is co-led by CEO Scott Moore and Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani, and now partners with Bell Media to deliver the brand's athlete-driven, long-form content exclusively to Canadian viewers on TSN, Crave, and Bell Media's suite of CTV-branded platforms.

The partnership tips-off with the exclusive world premiere of ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE, an original documentary from UNINTERRUPTED Canada's exclusive first-look deal with Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka, airing Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN4.

In addition to ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE, the partnership sees Bell Media platforms premiere a multitude of original projects currently in the works at UNINTERRUPTED Canada, including KNEADING DOUGH CANADA presented by Tangerine Bank, a digital-first, six-episode series focusing on conversations with high-profile athletes about money and personal finances, and AVEC CLASSE presented by Holt Renfrew, which weaves Ibaka's passion for basketball with his ahead of the curve flair for fashion off the court. Bell Media is also a partner on all UNINTERRUPTED multi-platform executions in Canada, including a multiplatform initiative, COURAGEOUS CONVERSATIONS.

The partnership also paves the way for original branded content opportunities, through brand integrations in UNINTERRUPTED Canada content distributed across the expansive reach of Bell Media's industry-leading platforms.

