Bell Media and Walt Disney Studios Canada Partner on Exclusive Media Collaboration for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Experience

– ETALK delivers ETALK PRESENTS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER on Dec. 20, a half-hour special featuring an exclusive sit-down with Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo with the inside scoop on the film –

– Bell Media presents Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Experience at Queen Street campus in Toronto, Dec. 13 – Dec. 21

– Bell Media launches exclusive multi-network coverage of the year's most-anticipated film –

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Bell Media has launched a multi-faceted campaign with Walt Disney Studios Canada in support of the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, including a one-of-a-kind Star Wars Fan Experience at Bell Media's downtown Toronto campus at 277 Queen St. West that opened today. The multi-faceted campaign kicked off Nov. 25 and continues through to the film's worldwide theatrical release on Dec. 19.

The centrepiece of the exclusive media collaboration is ETALK PRESENTS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, a half-hour special featuring a close-up interview with Finnish actor Joonas Suotomo, who returns for the ninth installment of the Star Wars saga in the role of Chewbacca. The special airs Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. ET on CTV.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Experience remains open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. until December 21. Fans are invited to immerse themselves and take photos in six custom and unique themed rooms inspired by iconic elements and characters from Star Wars over the years, including The Lightsaber Room, The Chewie Inspired Room, The Force Room, The C-3PO Inspired Room, The Toy Room, and The Ticket Room.

"We're delighted to once again collaborate with Disney to promote Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, rounding out our very own campaign trilogy featuring exclusive, dynamic, and immersive content following outstanding activations around Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015," said Perry MacDonald, Senior Vice President Sales, English Video, and Radio. "We look forward to giving fans unique access to this year's most-anticipated film."

To view the full release, click here.

SOURCE Bell Media

For further information: Marin Pollock, Bell Media, marin.pollock@bellmedia.ca

Related Links

bellmedia.ca

