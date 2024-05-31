Bell Media and Production Partners Celebrate 58 Wins at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media congratulates its production partners, team members, and talent on their accomplishments at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards, a celebration of the best in Canadian film, television, and digital media. With 58 wins, Bell Media continues to be recognized for its unwavering dedication to producing captivating Canadian content that informs, engages, and entertains audiences across the country and the globe.

Presented during Canadian Screen Week, from May 28-31, Bell Media was honoured with 53 Canadian Screen Awards in television categories, more than any other broadcaster.

"It is immensely gratifying to see the recognition that Bell Media original content has received during Screen Week," said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. "An incredible amount of attention and effort goes into each and every one of our projects. The awards are a testament to the creativity, hard work, and excellence of our creative and production partners, and our entire team – congratulations, all."

Crave original programming garnered 30 wins and took home the biggest awards in television categories. Crave and APTN's original drama series LITTLE BIRD won 13 awards, including Best Drama Series, Best Ensemble Performance, Drama Series, and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series for Darla Contois. The inaugural season of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD took the most crowns in the reality categories, garnering seven accolades from eight nominations, including one for Best Reality/Competition Program or Series. BRIA MACK GETS A LIFE won Best Comedy Series.

CTV's hit original comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING earned three awards, including a first-ever win for Meaghan Rath for Best Lead Performer, Comedy, a second consecutive win for Ennis Esmer for Best Supporting Performer, Comedy, and a win for Best Writing, Comedy for series creator Kurt Smeaton. The final season of CTV's TRANSPLANT received three wins, including Best Writing, Drama Series for Joseph Kay and Rachel Langer, Best Guest Performance, Drama Series for Daniel Maslany, and Best Visual Effects. Canada's favourite summertime adventure, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, was honoured with Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition. The premiere season of CTV Original drama SULLIVAN'S CROSSING took home its first win for Best Original Music, Drama, and CTV Sci-Fi's PARANORMAL REVENGE was recognized for Best Original Music, Factual, Lifestyle, Reality, or Entertainment.

