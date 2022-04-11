Bell Media and Its Partners Receive 55 Awards at the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards

– The sophomore season of hit CTV Original drama TRANSPLANT receives eight awards, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor, Drama Series for Hamza Haq for the second consecutive year, as well as Best Lead Actress, Drama Series for Laurence Leboeuf, and Best Supporting Actress, Drama for Ayisha Issa –

– The Crave Original series CANADA'S DRAG RACE wins six awards including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series for the second consecutive year –

– CTV Sci-Fi Channel's WYNONNA EARP wins six awards, including Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Tim Rozon and the Audience Choice Award –

– Crave's smash hit comedy LETTERKENNY takes home three awards, including Kaniehtiio Horn's first Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress, Comedy –

– CTV Life Channel's MARY MAKES IT EASY wins Best Lifestyle Program or Series along with an award for Mary Berg for Best Host, Lifestyle, her third consecutive win in the category – – CTV Comedy Channel's CORNER GAS ANIMATED receives its fourth consecutive win for Best Animated Program or Series –

– For the second year in a row, CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme is recognized as Best News Anchor, National, while W5 host Avery Haines is named Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information –

– TSN's Kayla Grey named one of the recipients of the Academy's inaugural Changemaker Award –

– Films supported by Bell Media receive 16 awards, including six wins for Danis Goulet's feature-length directorial debut Night Raiders, now streaming on Crave –

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Bell Media congratulates its production partners, team members, and talent on their exceptional achievements at the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards. With a total of 55 awards across television, digital, and film, Bell Media continues to be recognized for its commitment in championing and creating exceptional and engaging original Canadian content.

Delivered through virtual presentations during Canadian Screen Week from April 4 – 11, Bell Media was honoured with 39 Canadian Screen Awards in television and digital categories, more than any other private broadcaster. 16 awards went to Bell Media-supported feature films, including six wins for the sci-fi dystopian thriller Night Raiders from Danis Goulet and starring Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers.

