Bell Media and Disney Entertainment Announce Disney+, Crave, and TSN Bundles in Canada

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Media and Disney Entertainment today announced new streaming bundle offers for the Canadian market that include Disney+, Crave, and TSN, slated to launch later this year. At launch, the new bundles provide savings for viewers when they combine services together, giving customers access to a vast selection of premium content, including HBO and Max Originals, Crave Originals, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and TSN's deep and diverse roster of live and on demand sports programming, and much more.

Additional details about the bundle offers, including pricing and launch date, will be announced in the coming weeks.

"This collaboration with Disney+ marks a significant step in expanding our reach, and offering Canadian consumers greater choice and flexibility in their streaming options," said Kevin Cluett, SVP, Distribution, Out of Home, Direct to Consumer, and Product Platforms, Bell Media. "By combining three of the most popular content offerings, we are delivering incredible value, and an unmatched selection of entertainment to subscribers."

"We're excited to expand our longstanding relationship with Bell Media, through these new offerings, making Disney+ even more accessible across Canada," said Shawn Praskey, Vice President, Content Sales & Distribution, Disney Platform Distribution Canada. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to deliver both value and world-class entertainment to consumers."

With this comprehensive package, subscribers will have access to some of the most sought-after content including HBO Originals THE LAST OF US and THE WHITE LOTUS, Max Originals AND JUST LIKE THAT…, HACKS, and THE PITT, Crave Originals SHORESY, CANADA'S DRAG RACE, and LATE BLOOMER, and favorites on Disney+ like MOANA 2, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, Lucasfilm's ANDOR, PARADISE and Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD. Subscribers can also enjoy an upcoming slate of highly anticipated new content, including HBO's A NIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS, Season 3 of HBO's EUPHORIA, and the new Crave Original PROJECT RUNWAY CANADA, plus new Disney+ series Marvel Television's IRONHEART, as well as new episodes of PHINEAS AND FERB and FX's THE BEAR.

In addition, TSN provides subscribers with an unmatched roster of live sports programming and some of the biggest championship events, including NFL, CFL, NBA, FIFA World Cup™, F1®, regional broadcast rights for the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens, PWHL, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada events, UEFA WOMEN'S EURO 2025, UEFA EURO 2028, Season of Champions Curling, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, NCAA March Madness, CHL, NLL, CEBL, Northern Super League, and more.

Bundle subscribers can enjoy programming on a variety of platforms and media players, depending on the bundle, including Crave.ca, Disneyplus.ca, TSN.ca, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, select LG Smart TVs, and select Samsung Smart TVs.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. It also boasts an ever-growing, and globally renowned slate of English and French original series. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One. It's also available through participating service providers across ten, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

About TSN

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN+, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, IndyCar Series, CEBL, CHL, and NCAA March Madness. TSN is part of Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca .

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In Canada, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an unmatched collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, next day TV, documentaries, live-action and animated series, short-form content, and live events. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

