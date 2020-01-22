Bell Let's Talk thanks organizations across Canada for taking action to support mental health Français

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - With the 10th annual Bell Let's Talk Day coming up on Wednesday January 29, we're celebrating this important milestone with the hundreds of organizations across Canada that are taking action to support mental health.

"The theme of this year's campaign is Mental Health: Every Action Counts and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the many organizations that are working to help build momentum around the world's biggest mental health conversation," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "We appreciate the support of these wonderful organizations and encourage everyone to take their own actions big and small to help create positive change for people living with mental illness."

Now including media creators and distributors, social media platforms, governments, the military, unions, sports teams and athletic organizations, festivals, associations, corporations and competitors, the list of organizations supporting the mental health message and the Bell Let's Talk campaign grows each year. In addition, 227 Canadian universities and colleges are holding events on campuses across the country to promote mental health.

Bell Let's Talk thanks the following organizations for the actions they've taken to make a positive difference:

Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

Fugues

Osheaga

Acadia Broadcasting

The Halifax-Chronicle Herald

Ottawa Senators

Accessible Media

Global

Outfront

AccuRadio

The Globe and Mail

OverActive Media

Adapt Media

Google

Pattison OneStop

Apex Mobile

Gorditos

Pattison Outdoor

ASEQ/Student Care

Government of Canada

Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Association des collèges privés du Québec

Grassroots

Pelmorex

Atedra

The Charlottetown Guardian

Peterborough Petes

Atlantic University Sport

Guzzo Cinemas

Pinterest

Banff World Media Festival

Hamilton Bulldogs

Place Bell

Bell Media

Hot Docs

Postmedia

Belleville Senators

Hudson's Bay

Raptors 905

Black Media

iHeartRadio

REC Media

BLVD

IMAGI

Rodeo Prod. Inc.

Brampton Beast

Impérial Bell

Rogers

Branded Cities

Indigo Books and Music Inc.

The Rossy Foundation

Brockville Braves

Instagram

Rouge Media

Cablevision

Junior Chamber of Commerce of Montréal

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Calgary Stampede

Just for Laughs

RYU Apparel

Canada Basketball

Kijiji

Saltwire

Canada West

Kingston Frontenacs

The Saint John Telegraph Journal

Canadian Armed Forces

Kitchener Rangers

Snapchat

Canadian Association of College & University Student Services

Lan ETS

SOCIETY @ M.E.

Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association

Le Massif

Soo Greyhounds

Canadian Film Centre

Le Diamant

Spotify

Canadian Media Producers Association

La Presse

Stingray

Canadian Olympic Committee

Laval Rocket

Sudbury Wolves

Canadian Paralympic Committee

Leanstream

Telus

Canadian School Counsellor

lg2

Télé Quebec

Capitales Médias

LinkedIn

The Telegram

Captivate

MLSE - Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment

Timmins Rock

Carleton Place Canadians

Major League Soccer

Toronto Argonauts Football Club

Cavendish Beach Music Festival

MARKS Media

Toronto Defiant

CBC / Radio-Canada

Media City

Toronto FC

Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Québec

Media Experts

Toronto International Film Festival

Cinéma Beaubien

Metro/StarMetro

Toronto Maple Leafs

Cinéma du Parc

Mississauga Steelheads

Toronto Raptors

Cineplex

MobileSyrup

Toronto Rock

Cogeco

The Moncton Times & Transcript

Toronto Ultra

Colleges and Institutes Canada

Monster Media

True North Youth Foundation

Conférence les affaires

Montréal Canadiens

True Patriot Love Foundation

Culture Days

Montréal en Lumière

TuneIn

Dauphin Countryfest

Montréal Museum of Fine Arts

Twitter Canada

DAX Digital Audio Exchange

National Music Centre

UB Media

District M

National Newswatch

UNIFOR

DreamHack Canada

National Soccer Coaching Conference

Universal Music Canada

Dynacare

Native Touch

Universities Canada

Enthusiast Gaming

NBA Canada

V

Eat It Up Media

Neo-Traffic

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

ELMNT FM

Newcap

Vertical City

Evenko

NFL Canada

Verizon Media

Facebook

Niagara Ice Dogs

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Family Channel

North Bay Battalion

Winnipeg Free Press

Fédération des cégeps

North Forge

Winnipeg Jets

Festival d'été de Québec

OFX Media

The Writers Guild of Canada

Fly Studio

Ontario University Athletics

Xpeto

Francos de Montréal

Ordre des Psychologues du Québec

YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

The Fredericton Daily Gleaner 

Oshawa Generals

Zoom Media

Join in on Bell Let's Talk Day
Everyone is invited to join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day by sending messages of support across multiple platforms to drive both awareness and action in mental health.

Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these communications on Bell Let's Talk Day, at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service providers for online or phone access:

  • Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers
  • Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers
  • Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk
  • Facebook: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let's Talk frame
  • Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk
  • Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view
  • YouTube: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at YouTube.com/BellCanada

Since the first Bell Let's Talk Day in 2011, Canadians and people around the world have sent a total of more than 1 billion messages of support for mental health, bringing Bell's total commitment to $100,695,763.75, which includes the company's original $50 million anchor donation when Bell Let's Talk launched in 2010.

About Bell Let's Talk
The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,000 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

