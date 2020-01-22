Bell Let's Talk thanks organizations across Canada for taking action to support mental health

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - With the 10th annual Bell Let's Talk Day coming up on Wednesday January 29, we're celebrating this important milestone with the hundreds of organizations across Canada that are taking action to support mental health.

"The theme of this year's campaign is Mental Health: Every Action Counts and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the many organizations that are working to help build momentum around the world's biggest mental health conversation," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "We appreciate the support of these wonderful organizations and encourage everyone to take their own actions big and small to help create positive change for people living with mental illness."

Now including media creators and distributors, social media platforms, governments, the military, unions, sports teams and athletic organizations, festivals, associations, corporations and competitors, the list of organizations supporting the mental health message and the Bell Let's Talk campaign grows each year. In addition, 227 Canadian universities and colleges are holding events on campuses across the country to promote mental health.

Bell Let's Talk thanks the following organizations for the actions they've taken to make a positive difference:

Join in on Bell Let's Talk Day

Everyone is invited to join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day by sending messages of support across multiple platforms to drive both awareness and action in mental health.

Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these communications on Bell Let's Talk Day, at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service providers for online or phone access:

Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers

Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers

Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Facebook: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let's Talk frame

Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view

YouTube: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at YouTube.com/BellCanada

Since the first Bell Let's Talk Day in 2011, Canadians and people around the world have sent a total of more than 1 billion messages of support for mental health, bringing Bell's total commitment to $100,695,763.75, which includes the company's original $50 million anchor donation when Bell Let's Talk launched in 2010.

About Bell Let's Talk

The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,000 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

